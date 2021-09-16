Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates the extended Alumina refinery of Utkal Alumina at Kashipur, Rayagada

Bhubaneswar, 16th Sept 2021: Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the expansion of the existing Alumina refinery of Utkal Alumina located at Kashipur, Rayagada.

Situated at the tribal hinterland of Odisha, the expansion unit by the Aditya Birla group is built with an investment of INR 1500 crores will improve the refinery’s annual capacity by 0.5 MT to 2 MT alumina production.

For this new unit, more than 500 people are being employed through direct and contractual roles. Reportedly, Aditya Birla group employs more than 12,000 people in Odisha, which accounts for more than 10% of its global workforce.

Addressing the gathering, the Hon’ble Chief Minister said, “ I am particularly happy that investors in Odisha are expanding their existing projects in Odisha even after the impact of COVID-19. This shows that our economy is bouncing back from the impacts of the pandemic and we are back on the path of sustained growth and development.”

He further added, “Odisha’s association with the Aditya Birla group has been a fruitful and prosperous one. The Aditya Birla group has been a key player in the industrial growth story of Odisha with their presence spanning across sectors like metals, mining, cement, financial services, fashion and retail. The group has contributed significantly to healthcare, education, sustainable livelihood and other community engagement programs in Odisha as part of their CSR activities. Today’s inauguration is a testament to the long-standing relationship between the Aditya Birla group and Odisha.”

The dignitaries present in the virtual ceremony were, Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra, Hon’ble Minister of Energy, Industries, MSME, Odisha; Mr. Jagannath Saraka, Hon’ble Minister, ST &SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare, Odisha; Chief Secretary, Odisha; Principal Secretary, Industries; Collector, Rayagada; Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group and Mr. Satish Pai, MD, Hindalco.

The active participation of Odisha based industries including the Aditya Birla Group in the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities have been phenomenal. Odisha is an industry upcoming state. The number of companies investing in the state has been phenomenal last couple of years and such investments will transform the lives across the state.

About Odisha:

Located on the east coast of India, Odisha has a coastline of 480 km along the Bay of Bengal. The modern State of Odisha was formed on 1 April 1936 but its history dates to the era of Kalinga mentioned in the Mahabharata. Over the years the state has maintained a unique cultural identity distinct from all of its neighbouring States. Traditionally, the State has been known for its mineral and mining strength. Since the turn of the millennium, the focus of the State has shifted to manufacturing and services industrial growth. The State Government has also taken several unique initiatives to ensure that a hassle-free and conducive business environment is provided to the investors setting up units in the State. This website is a one-stop location for all such information.

About IPICOL:

Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) is the single point of contact for all industrial investments in the State. IPICOL is responsible for devising the investment promotion, facilitation and aftercare strategy for the state of Odisha. IPICOL, as the investment promotion agency of the State of Odisha, undertakes all activities to promote Odisha as the investment destination of choice.