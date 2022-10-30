Odisha is Pocket Friendly Tourist Destination: Official

Bhubaneswar: A senior official of Odisha describes Odisha as a pocket-friendly tourist destination having quality frastructure and diversified product portfolio consisting of forest, sea, wildlife, tribal, hills, etc. Principal Secretary of Tourism, Govt. of Odisha Surendra Kumar has rated Odisha amongst top states having quality roads and connectivity. He said that our district roads are even far better than major roads of UP and Bihar.

Talking to a session organized on the second day of Odisha Travel Bazaar(OTB) 2022, he said that, “Odisha has many things to offer to tourists. In some parameters, we are far ahead of others. Our people are nice and hospitable. Our roads are very good. The most important aspect of this state is that it is very pocket friendly. You don’t need to think much about budget.”

On this occasion, Director-Tourism Shri Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav said that, “Two boat clubs operational in the state and infrastructure is being added to those. Two beach front promenades at Ramchandi and Tampara Lake is already operational. Tamara Lake is gaining great importance for people coming from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as tourist destinations. Our plan is to add 24 cottages which are to be managed by reputed private operators. We are also promoting investment in the tourism sector. In the last four years, we have cleared 76 projects worth more than Rs 2700 crore which will create 3000 direct and 10,000 indirect employment in the state. 3000 local entrepreneurship is also being promoted through these projects.

Talking to foreign tour operators, co-chairman of FICCI Tourism, Travel and Hospitality Committee Shri J K Mohanty discussed the rich Buddhist culture that exists in Odisha and the influence of Buddhism on emperor Ashok. Comparing Odisha with other states, he said that people who are going to Rajasthan are only seen palaces and deserts, but in Odisha, they will get a chance to stay in lavish royal palaces and can visit forests and see wildlife animals. People who are going to Agra only see the Taj Mahal, but in Odisha, they can see the iconic Konark Temple and many beautiful temples spread across the state.

3-day fourth Odisha Travel Bazaar 2022 is organized by the Department of Tourism, Govt. of Odisha, and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at Bhubaneswar.

Smt Nirupama Biswal, Director, Gayatridevi Group, Shri Lelin Mohanty, Chairman, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC), Hockey India President Shri Dillip Tirkey and Joint Director-Tourism, Govt. of Odisha Biswajit Routray also spoke at the event.

Odisha and Gotipua cultural shows are also organized in the evening.

On the second day of the event, a B2B meeting between the Tourism Fraternity of Odisha (Sellers) with Domestic Tour Operators (DTOs) and Foreign Tour Operators (FTOs) and also B2G meetings with investors and Airlines are also organized. FAM tours to destinations of the state like Bhubaneswar, Konark, Puri, Chilika, Dhauli, Bhitarkanika, and Lalitgiri are also planned. Sellers are participated and exhibit their products in the exhibition.