Odissi Dance& Hindustani Vocal Recitals Mesmerizes AtPracheen Kala Kendra’s “Legends Of Tomorrow”

What: Pracheen Kala Kendra’s Legends Of Tomorrow

Featuring Odissi Dance Recital by Shri Madhur Gupta and Vocal Recital by Smt. Anisha Ray

When: Sunday, 22nd December 2019, 6:30 pm onwards

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House, New Delhi 110001

Entry: First come first served

Pracheen Kala Kendra cordially invites all music and dance lovers of Delhi NCR to be a part of the spectacular 14th Edition of our humble effort of Quarterly Baithaks held in New Delhi. This edition will feature a plethora of fantastic artists on display.

Renowned for his lyricism, Odissi dancer Shri Madhur Gupta shall present his solo production ‘Pratibhas- Reflecting Within’. He will trace the journey of Odissi dance through choreographies of Padma Vibhushan Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Guru Sharon Lowen, and his own. Accompanied by a full orchestra, the recital will be a feast to the eyes and the ears. Followed by him will be the very melodious Vocalist Anisha Ray who will be performing with noted famous accompanists Shri Durjay Bhaumik (Tabla) and Smt Paromita Mukherjee (Harmonium).

The event will be attended by noted art critics and artists of Delhi NCR and will also welcome SNA Awardee Kathak Exponent Dr. Shobha Koser (Registrar Pracheen Kala Kendra), Padma Shri Awardee Bharatanatyam Exponent Guru Prathibha Prahlad (Guest of Honour), and Former Secretary Sangeet Natak Akademi Smt. Helen Acharya (Eminent Guest).

Located in a central and very easily accessible place, Mandi House, Triveni Kala Sangam will be the venue for the said baithak where the noted artists will captivate the rasikas through their charm brilliance in their respective art fields.

We invite you all to attend this event, along with the prior event, in numbers and make yet another concert of Indian Classical Music organized by Pracheen Kala Kendra a huge success. The seating will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.