Odysse Adopts Advanced IoT Technology in EV’s

National, 25th August 2022: Odysse Electric Vehicles announces an upgraded version of its IoT-enabled vehicles which provide real-time information and play an indispensable role in offering vehicle data. The advancement also measures absolute and relative parameters such as speed, acceleration, and braking pattern to provide recommendations for improved performance and lower maintenance.

The EV manufacturer has also introduced geofencing and immobilization in the vehicle to improve security and reduce the safety related risks. The IoT-enabled EV will also improve the overall user experience by making them aware about the money & CO2 saved by driving an EV compared to an ICE vehicle.

Given the additional features in the Electric Vehicles, Odysse has further expanded their presence in the influential metropolises, including their second showroom in Chembur- Mumbai (Maharashtra), Bhopal (M.P.), Agra (U.P.), and Vidhisha (M.P.), bringing the total number of dealerships to over 60. The new dealership intends to educate customers and respond to inquiries, including at-home charging options and set expectations.