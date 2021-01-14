Odysse Electric Vehicles launches its new low speed scooter

New Delhi – With e-mobility the buzzword and India emerging as the number one producer of two-wheelers, Odysse Electric Vehicles, a home grown electric two-wheeler manufacturing company, has launched a new low speed scooter, E2Go for the Indian market.

Available in two models of lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries these e-scooters are not only cost effective to run but does not require any registration or license to drive. The cost of entry is also low making them ideally suited for the youth and women riders. The E2go and E2Go Lite is priced at INR 52,999 and INR 63,999- respectively (Ex-Showroom Ahmedabad). The models are available in 5 colour schemes – – Azure blue, Scarlet Red, Teal green, Midnight black, Matte black.

“The E2Go is targeted towards the urban women and youth market where everyone wants to have their mobility in their own hands at an affordable entry cost without any hassle of registration process or license” said Mr Nemin Vora, Chief Executive Officer of Odysse Electric Vehicles. “We hope our offerings will also contribute towards bringing down the pollution levels in the cities of India,” he added.

The Odysse E2Go comes with a 250 Watt, 60V BLDC motor (Waterproof) electric motor. It has two types of battery options – 1.26 KWH Lithium-ion battery or 28AH lead acid battery. Both come with an anti-theft mechanism. The electric scooter has a top speed of 25 kmph and comes with a range of 60 km on a full charge, which takes about 3.5 to 4 hours. It has telescopic front forks, and dual spring hydraulic rear shock absorbers. The new Odysse E2Go electric scooter also comes with features like reverse gear function, 3 drive modes, LED speedometer, anti-theft motor locking, keyless entry and USB charging. The Lithium batteries are portable and come with a warranty of 3 years. These batteries are easily available in Odysse dealership as well.

In the post-pandemic era, the safety of one’s personal vehicle is of paramount importance to the average Indian. The company feels this will act as a major growth driver for the brand in the near future.

Odysse will also be offering financial tie-ups with best-in-class finance schemes for its customers. The list of financial partners includes IDFC Bank, at the national level in addition to regional partners.

The company has nine dealerships operational across the country. Each outlet is mandated to run a service centre to ensure support to the customers. Odysse plans to have 10 new outlets by March 2021 and have presence in more than 25 cities by the end of this year.