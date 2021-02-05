Offers galore at PropTiger’s ‘Right to Home’ expo across all top real estate markets of India

National: After the roaring success of its first virtual edition of the ‘Right to Home’ expo in 2020, online real estate brokerage firm PropTiger.com has announced the launch of the second edition of its ‘Right to Home’ expo, which will have a two-part structure – a brick-and-mortar event (following Covid-19 guidelines) this month followed by a virtual event in March. The offline event will be held at prime venues in all the major residential real estate markets of India. The event will help buyers grab attractive offers on purchase of RERA-approved projects, including lucrative on-the-spot offers, lowest price guarantees, tailor-made payment plans, GST and stamp duty waivers, assured gold coins on bookings and home loan assistance.

During the two-day event that is scheduled for February 6 and 7, 2021, over 70 leading developers will participate to showcase over 40,000 units in their projects located across India’s top eight cities, namely Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, MMR and Pune. To be conducted at physical locations, the event will provide buyers with a platform to not only buy properties but also engage with sector experts and developers to develop a better understanding of the property market and its growth prospects.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajan Sood, Business Head, PropTiger.com, said “A record low interest rate regime along with the extension of the Section 80EEA tax benefit (deduction on interest paid on home loans) for another year in the recent Budget, makes the year 2021 a very opportune time to invest in a residential property. Keeping in view these factors and seeing an improvement in buyer sentiment, we are launching the second edition of the ‘Right to Home’ event at the beginning of this year, to enable homebuyers to bag great discount offers from some of the leading brands in the industry. Our team of property experts will handhold the buyer throughout this exciting, yet legally and financially complex process, to make things simple, especially for the first-time home buyer”.

With participation from some of the leading real estate brands in the country, the event will provide prospective homebuyers and investors the unique opportunity to select their ideal property from a plethora of choices under one roof, while enjoying attractive discount offers. The expo will showcase a host of properties catering to various segments, all the way from affordable housing to mid-segment properties to luxury homes.

Some of the prominent developers, which are showcasing in the expo organised by PropTiger.com, include Godrej, Brigade, Sobha, Prestige, Purvankara, Shapoorji Pallonji, and Merlin among others.

In the first edition of the ‘Right to Home’ expo, which was conducted completely virtually in August 2020, the event saw participation from over 30 developers, attracting over 12,000 potential buyer registrations.