OH MY GAME announces New Opening in Ardee City Mall!

Leading amusement centre chain offering one of the biggest Laser Tag arenas ‘OH MY GAME’ announced on 27 MAY 2019, Monday the opening of its third centre in Ardee City Mall adding one more feather to their cap. Located in Ardee City, Sector 43, Gurugram OMG witnessed a grand launch beginning with ribbon cutting ceremony, then followed with some exciting events.

The newly opened gaming centre is owned and operated by Aakritti Sethi and her brother Sahil Sehgal, who currently are running two more centres based out in Gurugram. The other two centres are located at Good Earth City and DLF Phase 2 who have already earned a lot of love and support from the people of NCR. The newly opened centre plans to deliver entertaining and adventurous games and activities like Laser Tag, Arcade Games, Bubble Football, Bumper Cars, bigger Soft Play Area for kids and many more fun activities for one’s entertainment.

“OMG is speeding fast on the road to expansion. We now have three company-owned centres in Gurgaon, all opened in a short span of three years, and now we want to share more joy of live gaming fun, by opening centres in multiple cities through a self-owned business model, as well as through franchisees” says, Aakritti Sethi, Co-Founder, OMG.

A woman entrepreneur giving opportunities to Gurgaon’s corporate world and households to entertain themselves through their amusing and exciting games with mouth-watering food. A multi-storeyed gaming area, well equipped with slides, ball-pools, swings, trampolines and a separate bumper car area for all the bumping session. Oh My Game also organizes birthday parties and corporate events for team building session.