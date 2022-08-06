Ohmium and Spirare Energy Partners with NTPC NETRA (R&D wing) to offer green hydrogen for India’s green hydrogen grid project…

Delhi, 5th August, 2022: Ohmium International, Inc., a green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys PEM Electrolyzers, is collaborating with Spirare Energy, a leading provider of on-site energy generation systems, to generate green hydrogen at the NTPC NETRA Campus. Spirare Energy will manage the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the project while Ohmium will provide the hydrogen electrolyzers to Spirare. Ohmium’s unique interlocking modular PEM electrolyzers provide a safer, modular, flexible, easy to install and maintain alternative to customized electrolyzers. The project will supply up to 52 tons of green hydrogen annually for the power generation and energy storage application.

“Green hydrogen offers India the opportunity to become a global energy leader–and with Spirare and NTPC we’re delivering on that potential. NTPC is pioneering the green hydrogen sector in India and we’re thrilled that they are utilizing our Made in India electrolyzers,” said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium International. “We look forward to showing how our modular, high-volume, low-cost PEM electrolyzers can scale rapidly and efficiently to reach megawatt to gigawatt applications.” “Ohmium’s PEM electrolyzers provide us a reliable, scalable green hydrogen solution that is the best on the market. We’re excited to be moving forward with Ohmium to complete what is among the most important green hydrogen projects in the country,” said Suhas Bhasin, Managing Director of Spirare.

The Spirare-Ohmium project is part of NTPC’s NETRA Green Campus Project. NTPC, the largest power utility in India, has recognized the potential of cutting edge technology in further enhancing its services and efficiency, and NETRA (NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance) was set-up in 2009 to deliver on that vision.

Ohmium manufactures standardized interlocking modular Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers that produce pressurized high-purity hydrogen. Individual electrolyzers can be stacked to significantly reduce installation and maintenance costs while enabling unlimited configurations of deployment sizes. Ohmium’s proprietary electrolyzer stack technology can sustain a differential pressure across the membrane without compromise, which enhances cost-effective operation. For more information: https://www.ohmium.com