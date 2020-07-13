Ohris Group launches Happy Takeaway, a new vertical of business at four locations in the city

Hyderabad, July 13, 2020….. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact business, the restaurants are inventing new ways to serve customers.

The Hyderabad based, 44 years well-known brand Ohris Group, announced a new Takeaway vertical branded ‘Happy Takeaway’. Ohri’s Happy Takeaway will initially commence its operations at four of its existing locations at Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Basheerbagh, and Secunderabad. We will soon open a Happy Takeaway at other outlets too, says Amar Ohri, Executive Director of the Ohris Group in the city today.

Ohris Happy Takeaway will ensure that the people of the twin cities enjoy the finest Ohris cuisine in the comfort of their homes. It was a long-felt demand of the guests at Ohris restaurants. While the concept was under evaluation internally a few months now, the COVID 19 situation has compelled the Management to accelerate the process of launching of the Happy Takeaway brand.

Multi-cuisine Takeaways, Online ordering facility, and Contactless Car Service and a few of the emerging trends and Ohris is probably among of the 1400 plus restaurants in the city to adopt them in its operations.

Guests have the option of selecting from a wide range of cuisine ranging from Indian dishes to Chinese food. Ohris Happy Takeaway has introduced attractive rice bowls and pocket-friendly Family packs besides its popular Cakes & Bakery products. The menu has been specially curated keeping a typical Takeaway customer in view. Pricing also has been kept very affordable so that the guests are able to come frequently. All dishes are made and reached out to our customers in a completely in a hygienic environment both in the kitchen and at the Takeaway. All safety processes and norms are strictly adhered to, says Amar Ohri.

An Ohris Happy Takeaway customer has also had the option of ordering from the Takeaway menu through our website- – order.ohris.com or on WhatsApp no 9849007575. The ordered food will be kept ready for the customer at the Happy Takeaway outlet to enable them to pick it up immediately. Ohris also offers SAFE N FAST, a convenient Contactless Car service where a customer can place an order, pay the amount and pick up the food…without getting out of the Car.