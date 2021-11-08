OIG Acquires Controlling Interest in Modani Furniture

Optimal Investment Group (“OIG”), a private equity firm based in Sherman Oaks, CA, announced today that it has acquired a controlling interest of Modani Furniture from Maisons du Monde SA (Euronext Paris: MDM), a French home decor company.

Modani is a US based furniture retailer with 17 showrooms across Florida, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Texas and California.

Commenting on the acquisition, OIG managing partner Joey Separzadeh stated, “Modani is an ideal investment for OIG. The company is lead by an impressive management team and offers quality furniture at reasonable prices. We look forward to working with management to strategically increase the showroom count and to streamline operations during the next phase of growth for Modani.”