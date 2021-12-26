‘OK Cabs’ introduces single App Cab & Ambulance Service for first time in India with no surcharge

Through a single app, people can book ambulances and cabs as well for regular transportation needs at a reasonable rate given the price hike in fuel charges

Kolkata, 26 December 2021: Keeping the uptick in the demand of Ambulance and App Cabs both in mind, that too without surcharge, Kolkata based cab service provider AT11 Multiservices has launched ‘OK Cabs’ in several cities of India and primarily in Kolkata and suburbs. Booking for ‘OK Cabs’ can be done both in online and offline mode for cabs and ambulances.

Operation of the cab service to be activated phase by phase in major cities of India and to reach every nooks and corner completely by next year. Currently, 5000 cars are operational under ‘OK Cabs’. Unlike its peers, anyone will be able to book ’OK Cabs’ offline also by simply giving a call or even a missed call on toll-free number 1800 30000 860. Alternatively, people can also download it from Google Play Store and book ambulance cabs and regular cabs accordingly.

Speaking about the launch of a first of its kind platform, Mr. Dhrubajyoti Das, Founder & CEO, AT11 Multiservices added, “After the deadly second wave of the pandemic we witnessed the crisis faced by all of us, even with ambulances, which would never be an area of concern earlier. That is when we decided to come up with ambulance service through an App Cab to facilitate a large number of people as well as society in general.”

Mr. Abhijit Sengupta- CMD, AT11 Multiservices, also added, “Apart from ambulance and cab service we are very keen to initiate ‘OK Cabs’- Charitable Trust to help out the economically weaker section of society with patient handling and getting them admitted to hospital on time.”