Okaya EV debuts in Sri Lanka with its first Showroom at Colombo

New Delhi, 19th December 2022: Continuing with its commitment of delivering a wide range of e-scooters to its customers all across the globe, Okaya EV, India’s fastest growing electric two-wheeler brand has announced its foray into Sri Lanka.

Okaya EV has launched their first showroom of Sri Lanka at Colombo. This showroom has on display the complete range of Okaya EVs in terms of price mileage and top speed. Okaya EV has also announced the launch of Sri Lanka’s first-ever fully electric bike in partnership with Douglas and Sons (DSL).

Inaugurating the company’s first showroom in Sri Lanka, Mr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Electric Vehicles said, “We take pride in opening our first showroom of Sri Lanka at Colombo, simultaneously with launching the country’s first-ever fully electric bike in partnership with Douglas and sons. At Okaya, we are committed to provide top-of-the-line and sustainable electric mobility to our valued customers.”

The showroom of OKAYA EV at Colombo was inaugurated by Mr. Saroj Perera, Chairman and Managing Director of DSL, Mr. Anil Gupta, Vice President of International Business at OKAYA Power Private Limited and the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Mr. Gopal Baglay.

Meanwhile, Okaya EV is offering three slow-speed electric scooters—Freedom, Class IQ, and Avion IQ—in the Indian market as well as in Sri Lanka.

Okaya Electric Vehicles has launched the newest in the long line-up of high speed electric two wheelers. Already having established a domineering position in the battery and inverter segment, while leading India’s EV charging solutions, Okaya has become India’s leading E2W Company.

With future ambitions of developing vehicles for every segment of the market including business and delivery solutions in addition to its existing line-up of charging infrastructure, battery, and EVs, Okaya is positioned to become the backbone of India’s EV dream providing end-to-end solutions in this sphere.