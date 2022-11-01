Okinawa Autotech Registers Retail Sales Of 17,531 Units In October 2022

Mumbai, 1st November 2022: Following the robust consumer demand for its dynamic range of EV scooters, Okinawa Autotech, a leading Indian Electric two-wheeler manufacturing company, sold a record 17,531units in retail sales in October 2022. The sales figure includes both high-speed and low-speed electric scooters from Okinawa Autotech.
The strong sales of Okinawa Autotech have been driven by the popular demand for its electric scooters including Praisepro, IPraise+, Okhi-90, Ridge+, LITE, R30, and Dual.
Mr. Jeetender Sharma, MD & Founder, of Okinawa Autotech, said, “Achieving the sales of 17,531 units sales of Okinawa electric scooters in October 2022 is not only a benchmark and but also a matter of immense pride for us. This landmark accomplishment is a testament to the tremendous faith that our consumers have in the brand. Our best-in-class technologies and after-sales services have also played a vital role. The customer sentiment has been improving post-pandemic and we are confident to carry forward this sales momentum in the coming months.”