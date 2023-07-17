Okinawa Autotech Upgrades Its High-speed Electric Scooter Okhi-90 With Advanced Features and Connect Technology

Mumbai, July 17, 2023: Okinawa Autotech, India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, today announced the launch of the all-new and advanced version of its flagship model ‘OKHI-90’ with AIS-156 Amendment 3 compliant battery pack, next-gen motor, and improved technology features.

As part of Okinawa Autotech’s business strategy following the collaboration with its JV partner Tacita (Italy), the two-wheeler manufacturer is upgrading its entire product portfolio to create a whole new experience for customers. The new 2023 Okhi-90 boasts features such as an upgraded encoder-based motor for precise positioning, improved driving quality, and easy servicing. It also includes a colored digital speedometer with a built-in navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, call and notification alerts, time display, and music notifications. Additionally, the 2023 Okhi-90 offers mobile app connectivity, enabling real-time battery SOC monitoring, real-time speed monitoring, and on/off notifications.

Commenting on the launch of the 2023 Okhi-90, Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Founder of Okinawa Autotech, said, “Since its launch, the Okhi-90 has become one of the most prominent models in our lineup. With its best-in-class features and ergonomic design, the high-speed electric scooter has been delivering the topmost reliability and comfort to our customers. The new 2023 model is again a testament to our unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. Equipped with an IP67 battery, upgraded encoder-based motor for precise positioning, and advanced connectivity technology, we aim to bring to our customers a superior product that augments the overall experience of the riders.”

Launched in 2022, the Okhi-90 has gained immense popularity among customers who want a reliable electric scooter with advanced technology and a better range. The company has garned bookings of over 10,000 units in its first month of launch. The deliveries of all new OKHI-90 with the AIS-156 Amendment 3 battery pack will begin in September 2023.

SPECIFICATIONS FOR THE 2023 OKHI-90: The 2023 Okhi-90 is the flagship product designed for comfort and easy-to-ride ergonomics, making it an ideal choice for every customer, irrespective of age.

Wide and longer seat with dimensions of 803 mm in height and an extended wheelbase of 1,520 mm.

Comfortable ergonomics with dimensions of L=2220 mm | W=710 mm | H=1160 mm.

The 2023 Okhi-90 now comes with an upgraded motor and an encoder-based system, providing precise positioning and signal accuracy. This upgrade also improves driving quality, and thermal stability and increases the overall lifecycle of the motor. Additionally, the motor is easily serviceable.

Keeping comfort in mind, the front is equipped with a Hydraulic Telescopic suspension setup, while the rear features a Double Shocker with dual-tube technology suspension.

The 2023 OKHI-90 is designed according to Indian road conditions and has a ground clearance of 175 mm.

The 2023 Okhi-90 comes with a micro-charger with an auto-cut function and an E-ABS (Electronic-Assisted Braking System) with regenerative energy.

The 2023 Okhi-90 can reach speeds of up to 80-90 kmph and has a range of 160 km per charge

INTELLIGENCE: The smart 2023 Okhi-90 comes with a combination of different sensors that provide intelligent features for enhanced safety and usability.