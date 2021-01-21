Okinawa brings India’s first customisable B2B Electric two-wheeler – Okinawa Dual to propel ‘services on wheels’

New Delhi: Okinawa, India’s fastest-growing electric vehicle manufacturer, today announced the launch of India’s most anticipated B2B electric two-wheeler – Okinawa Dual – priced at INR 58,998. Designed with a view to transform the delivery sector and enhance efficiency for businesses, the Okinawa Dual is packed with state-of-the-art technology and features that can be further customised to the varied needs of delivery companies.

With the largest loading capacity ever on a two-wheeler, Okinawa is deploying the Dual for last-mile logistics. With dual loading capacity on the front as well as the rear side of the vehicle, Okinawa Dual is a first-of-its-kind vehicle designed to cater to the niche requirements of delivery. From heavy items such as gas cylinders, heavy hardware equipment, water cans etc to day-to-day items such as groceries, medicines,cold storage etc, to facilitate the same, Okinawa is offering additional customized accessories such as Delivery Box, Stackable Crates, Cold storage boxes for medicines, Cylinder carrier, Lab on wheels etc. that can seamlessly and safely carry these products.

Available in two colours – Fire Red and Sunshine Yellow, the electric two-wheeler is a perfect amalgamation of trendy looks and a sturdy build (70% metal body). Currently, the company ensures 92% localization in its products and aims to take this to 100% by April 2021.

Tried and Tested on Indian roads the Okinawa Dual is powered by a 250 Watt electric motor that has a top speed of 25 kmph. The low speed keeps it outside of stipulations like registration or driver’s license to use it. With a kerb weight of 75Kgs, the Okinawa Dual features a disc brake at the front and a drum-brake on the rear side. For ease of charging, the company has included a 48W 55Ah detachable battery that can be charged 80% in 1.5 hours and entirely in about 4-5 hours, delivering a 130 km range on a single charge. The Li-ion battery pack ensures incomparable fast charging, making it highly reliable for B2B use.

To ensure maximum comfort for the rider, Okinawa Dual comes with features such as Remote on function, Side footrest, Hard Mat design, etc. Phone holder, charging port, water bottle carrier, are amongst the many other utility features of the Okinawa Dual.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, “With the rise of ecommerce and last-mile deliveries fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for businesses in the delivery segment to consistently innovate, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency. Moreover, switching to electric vehicles is the environmentally positive change that individuals and businesses aim to pledge today. With our new electric two wheeler – Okinawa Dual, we aim to electrify last mile delivery for businesses in India. Marking our entry into the B2B EV segment, Dual is a one-of-its-kind scooter that is set to disrupt the market. We are certainly optimistic to capture a significant share in the market within the next two years.”

Until now, delivery personnel and companies had no option but to modify the regular two-wheelers for the purpose of delivery. This not only limited the load carrying capacity but also cost way more in terms of the cost of scooter, fuel usage and modification. Besides being economical, Okinawa Dual also offers flexibility and is designed specifically to combat the challenges in last-mile delivery.

Expressing her excitement and vision for the year, Mrs. Rupali Sharma, Chairperson, Okinawa Autotech stated, “In the last 5 years, we have seen huge success in the consumer market. We take pride in furthering the adoption of EVs through our vision ‘Power the Change’. The year 2021 promises to bring even bigger opportunities for Okinawa as we expand our horizon and foray into the B2B segment. With India emerging as the global hub for EVs, we are all geared up to capitalize on this growth by bringing disruptive products such as the Okinawa Dual and set new benchmarks in the industry.”

While Okinawa Dual is the most disruptive B2B EV, it can also be bought for personal use by an individual. For personal utilization, the company is offering an additional push-type pillion, a lower 48V 28Ah Battery that can be charged 80% in 45 minutes and entirely in about 2-3 hours offering a range of 60km in single charge.

Okinawa Autotech is offering a 3-years warranty on Battery, and 3 Years or 30,000 Kms (whichever is earlier) warranty on Powertrain. Okinawa Dual can be purchased Pan India from Okinawa’s authenticated dealers and stores. For the complete list, visit www.okinawascooters.com/