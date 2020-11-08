OKKAMI Wins Most Innovative Guest Engagement Solutions for Hospitality

Bangkok, Thailand: OKKAMI, the world leader in digital guest engagement and staff management platform solutions for the hospitality industry is very proud to have been awarded Most Innovative Guest Engagement Solutions For Hospitality by International Investor Business Awards for 2020. The respective honors came despite strong competition from many other vendors and OKKAMI is once again proud to be at the top.

Given the chance to select a product in a category that was made specifically for this year’s cutting edge technology solutions which helped to combat covid-19, the OKKAMI digital guest engagement platform was selected as the Most Innovative Guest Engagement Solution for the Hospitality Industry.

The International Investor Award is for recognition of excellence in all industries and at all levels, across the globe. The awards recognize the businesses that remain steady in delivering first rate service, opportunity, innovation and performance. In the midst of a global pandemic, these are the qualities that clients look for more than ever and the latest award winners are the companies they trust.

As of today, OKKAMI provides products and features to over 100 customers globally across North America, Europe, and Asia. The OKKAMI solution includes over 50+ integrations with leading hospitality vendors allowing hassle-free connection of third-party services. OKKAMI is an all-in-one solution to integrate with hotel systems such as PMS, POS, lighting, door locks, loyalty programmes, spa bookings and more.

“Recently we have seen a very strong demand for our software to help hotels become digital following covid-19,” said OKKAMI President and CTO Andres Borbon.

“It’s a real honor to receive this type of recognition. Our efforts to provide Hotels with top-quality guest engagement solutions which help increase their revenue have clearly paid off, and we are proud of the fact that we continue to receive such prestigious distinction.”

About International Investor Magazine

International Investor Magazine is an online publication that provides insights, news and visual informative pieces with topics ranging from world markets, investing opportunities, industry analysis and so much more. All content is dedicated to the global investment community that wants to take a step ahead.

About OKKAMI

OKKAMI is a digital guest engagement solution that is built specifically for the hospitality industry. It provides guests with contactless express check-ins and check-outs and room controls that enable them to control all room components without having to touch any buttons on the wall. OKKAMI offers hotel owners four unique pricing plans to choose from including the Starter, Essentials, Essentials Plus, and Pro packages.