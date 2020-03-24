Ola offers coverage of up to Rs. 30,000 for driver-partners and their spouses affected by COVID-19; also brings free medical help for their families

Ola, India’s largest mobility platform and one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies, today shared that it would cover loss of income for driver-partners and their spouses in case they test positive for COVID-19. This unique offering tailor-made for Ola driver-partners across India, will help secure the financial interest of their families from the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

All eligible Ola driver-partners and their spouses shall be covered by a floater sum of Rs. 30,000 under which they can receive a compensation of INR 1000 per day for a maximum of 21 days for an individual from the date of a positive diagnosis for COVID- 19. This will include hospital and home quarantine prescribed by a qualified medical practitioner, as approved by the Government norms from time to time. Drivers can make a claim for this compensation for themselves and (or) their spouse by providing appropriate medical documents. This coverage comes in with immediate effect and is available for all Ola driver-partners in India across all categories including Ola Bike, Ola Auto, Ola Rentals and Outstation.

The company has also partnered with a leading Online Doctor Consultation App, Mfine, to provide free medical help for driver-partners and their family members. Every driver-partner can unlock three free doctor consultations through the Mfine platform which they can avail for themselves or their family members with a special code. Mfine brings over 500 leading doctors from across India on its platform, allowing users to consult online instantly with a few clicks, without having to risk physically visiting a clinic or hospital during this time.

Speaking on the comprehensive offering for driver-partners, Anand Subramanian, Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Ola, said, “The outbreak of COVID-19 poses a risk of impacting the health and livelihoods of millions across the country including that of our driver-partners and their families. Through our tailored insurance offering, we are able to help driver-partners and their spouses, through assured financial support if they are diagnosed with COVID-19. In addition, through access to free medical help for all driver partners and their families, we aim to ensure their personal health and wellbeing. We continue to think of all the various means in which we could work with our entire ecosystem of driver-partners and their families, consumers, and citizens at large to emerge stronger together from these challenging times.”

Ola continues to reiterate the importance of practicing recommended personal hygiene through a dedicated preparedness module for driver-partners. The company had earlier issued health advisory messages in eight local languages to raise awareness among driver partners apart from providing masks and sanitizers. Ola Partner Care and Safety Response teams are available 24×7 for any concerns that may arise for Driver Partners, and encourage their partners to proactively report any instance that may be symptomatic to help and guide appropriately.