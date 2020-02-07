Olive Cre showcases Indian culture with Khadi fashion show

Luxury brand in interior design, Olives Cre, organised a special evening “Fusing Interior Design and Fashion” and a Khadi Fashion Show at their studio in Narayana Vihar. The fashion show was hosted by celebrity Interior Designer Anuradha Aggarwal in collaboration with fashion designer Rosy Ahluwalia, a fashion connoisseur.

“It was an attempt to send out the message that Khadi is very much in vogue and can go with the modern outlook of life. Our studio provides some of the best contemporary designs to the people who want to add zing to their homes. And Khadi is one such material that brings a sense of patriotism along with the style. I firmly believe that the fashion world and the design world has to work in tandem to bring meaningful change in the lives of people,” says Ms. Aggarwal.

There was a Ramp Walk Show which exclusively bestowed Khadi Collection designed by Ms. Ahluwalia surrounded by beautifully astounding studio adorned with decor adorned by Ms. Aggarwal. A lot of the famous faces were present at the show to support & appreciate the decor and couture collection where Khadi seamlessly tied the knot between interior and fashion solutions. It was specially planned to exhibit the authentic Indian culture, which has been in awe of Khadi for a long time. The event was followed by a ‘wine & cheese’ party.

“We have done this in order to focus on our heritage looms and traditional crafts, and let the people acknowledge and appreciate it. Having said that we will be focusing on the local craftsmanship and bring these arts into the global arena. Everything at the show was locally sourced and produced, and natural dyes were used,” said Ms. Ahluwalia.

Olive Cre recently re-launched its store in India at E-39 Naraina Vihar, New Delhi, with a star-studded wine & cheese party. The multistoried studio is spread over 8000 square feet with striking ambience and congenial environment to offer the customers a delightful service from the concept to the completion in this highly eclectic luxury lounge. From artistically crafted furniture pieces to opulent chandeliers and larger than the life mirrors to classic paintings, Olives Cre encompasses a plethora of interior design solutions.