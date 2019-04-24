Olympian Sushil Kumar, The Flag Bearer Of Nation, Launches Cssos Officers’ Club

Two time Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar launched Central Secretariat Services Officers Society’s CSSOS Officers club today at Press Club of India. Aditia Reality pvt. Ltd., facilitation agency of CSSOS n partner of Club organized a press conference held to announce the event. The launch of Officers’ Club is likely to consolidate demands of the officers’ society from its housing partner. Accompanied with the promise of high end Hospitality services with state of the art facilities, the club is bound to attract a renewed interest from the civil society members. CSSOS, which was founded by the members of civil society as a non-profit Welfare Society managed by working Central/ State Govt Officers towards the construction and development of affordable housing, clubs, and schools for working and retired officials of central/state govt., PSUs and Banks, has of late been trying to expand its appeal among the youth and elders alike. And their recent associations has been explicitly indicative.

After signing Sushil Kumar as their brand ambassador last month, CSSOS has also brought on well-known singer and musician Guru Randhawa on board this month as BRAND AMBASSADOR and Face of Officers Club. The move was aimed at spreading the organizations reach among the millennials. The move to associate young faces can be seen as an effort to make the organisation younger and expand its reach. Not to mention that both the Brand Ambassadors are CSSOS’s esteemed members.

“As a brand ambassador, I always seek for the brands that I can relate to being as credible, which can give peace of mind to its members/ instead and may bring a positive change in the society. Being a sports man and health enthusiast, I always have to be fit to be in competition and this is what is common in me and CSSOS and I feel honored to be part of the CSSOS ” said Olympic Gold medalist, Sushil Kumar.

Speaking at the occasion, Neh Srivastava said, “It has been great heading the CSSOS. Ever since its inception, CSSOS has remained as an organization of the people from civil society, and for the people from civil society. The launch of Officers’ Club is an extension of our vision aimed at improving society’s well-being and enhancing mutual cooperation. We are grateful to Sushil Kumar, who has taken precious time out of his schedule to grace this event. We couldn’t have a credible ambassador than him“

Alok Kumar, Marketing Head of Franchise India, who are Marketing Partner of CSSOS OFFICERS CLUB said “it’s our responsibility to take Club on a new height and we are sure that with CSSOS credibility, Brand Ambassadors’ face value and our marketing reach & skills, we will cross the barrier soon.”