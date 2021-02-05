Omaha-Based Startup Studio Partners with Charlotte-Based Lip Health Ecommerce Brand

Omaha, NE : Beeso Studio, an Omaha-based startup studio and So-B, a lip health consumer goods company, announced a new partnership that will serve to bring innovative new products to the space and raise awareness. The partnership will improve marketing and eCommerce capabilities for the new company.

Beeso Studio provides startups like So-B support to help them scale. “So-B is innovating in an underserved market. They have a perfect opportunity to scale quickly and help a lot of people. We are excited to help them achieve this,” says John Bunting, Founder of Beeso Studio.

So-B leads with over ten certifications backed by evidence and scientific studies with the first visible Verifiable Quality standard of its kind.

“We are proud to be built on a foundation of constant innovation and continuous improvement. Most importantly, we listen to our customers,” says So-B Founder, Robert Hall. They are preparing to bring a new innovative product to market at the start of Q2 2021 based on customer feedback. The product will serve the same solution, but in an entirely new format that has not been done before.

For more information about So-B, please visit getso-b.com, and www.beeso.io for more information about Beeso Studio.