Omaxe appoints retail veteran Benu Sehgal as President – Retail

In an effort to strengthen its leadership team, Omaxe Ltd., one of India’s leading real estate companies appointed Ms. Benu Sehgal, a veteran in Retail, Mall Management, Amusement, Media and Entrepreneurship as President – Retail.

She will be responsible for retail and commercial projects of Omaxe Ltd.

Benu Sehgal has over 23 years of experience in senior positions in organisations like Ambience Pvt Ltd., DLF Utilities Ltd., International Recreation Parks Pvt. Ltd., B4U Television Networks (I) Pvt. Ltd., and Whistling Woods International Ltd. She has worked in areas like development and marketing of the retail space, implementation of business strategy, operational, commercial, leasing, Liaison, marketing, sales amongst others for Ambience Mall in Saket & Gurgaon; DLF Place, Grand Mall, City Centre, Star City Mall, Mega Mall, GIP in Noida. She has briefly worked with Mukta Arts and B4U in Mumbai.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mohit Goel, CEO & Whole-time Director, Omaxe Ltd. said: “I am delighted to welcome Ms. Sehgal to the Omaxe family. Having followed her career graph over the last decade or so, and interacted with her at industry forums, I am certain she will grant new agility to our retail and commercial projects. The company has renewed focus on its retail and commercial projects and is committed to bringing a diverse mix of shopping, F&B, tourism and entertainment experiences at our retail and commercial projects and Ms. Sehgal’s core competence will strengthen this effort.”

Omaxe Limited – a BSE & NSE listed company with a presence in 27 cities and 8 states – has delivered close to 124.3 million sq. ft. and is currently developing 21 real estate projects – 5 group housing, 9 townships and 7 commercial malls, offices and SCOs.

Ms. Benu Sehgal, President-Retail, Omaxe Ltd. said: “I am excited to embark on a new journey with Omaxe Ltd. Omaxe has carved a niche among the leading reputed and credible developers in India and with my experience in operationalizing several high-end commercial real estate properties, I am confident of steering and augmenting the commercial portfolio of Omaxe through my strong retailer network, IPCs, communication skills, etc.”

Omaxe’s commercial portfolio comprises 11 operational and 7 ongoing malls, offices and SCOs.