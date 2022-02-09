Omaxe Foundation distributes tracksuits and masks to the children of Govt. Senior Secondary School and Arya Kanya Gurukul, Hasanpur

Palwal, Hasanpur, 09 February 2022: Omaxe Foundation, under the leadership of its chairperson Mrs. Sushma Goel, today distributed approx. 75 tracksuits and masks in Hasanpur, the birthplace and the ancestral village of Omaxe Chairman Mr. Rohtas Goel.

The event was organized in Govt. Senior Secondary School and Arya Kanya Gurukul, Hasanpur. The students who participated in the program were elated on receiving the tracksuits and masks. It brought a huge smile to their face. Refreshments were also organised for the children gathered at the venue.

Rajkumar Gupta (a.k.a Raju Sarpanch), Sarpanch, Hasanpur, Sh. Amar Singh, Principal of Govt. Senior Secondary School and Aacharya Rashmi Ji of Arya Kanya Gurukul expressed their gratitude to Omaxe Chairman Mr. Rohtas Goel and Omaxe Foundation Chairperson Mrs. Sushma Goel and appreciated their efforts towards social service in several places including their village Hasanpur.

Omaxe Foundation has taken up this noble initiative of distribution of tracksuits and masks for the children across Faridabad, Ludhiana, Indore, and Lucknow. The initiative is a part of the Foundation’s commitment to extend support to the community they work with.

During the event, the children were also made aware of the importance of wearing masks and following Covid protocols against the fight of the Covid.

Omaxe Foundation has been working continuously for 16 years at the grassroots level for the cause related to the education of children, women empowerment, skill development, and others in several cities of North India. The organization has also extended support to specially-abled people from time to time.