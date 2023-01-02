Omaxe rings in the New Year with a dazzling show of events

India, January 2nd, 2023: Omaxe Ltd, India’s leading real estate developers, is getting ready to ring in 2023 with a fantastic New Year’s Eve gala event that dazzled the crowd with special effects like cold Pyro, Co2 Jet and Confetti Blast. The New Year’s Eve show guaranteed to be a showstopper that did herald the arrival of the new year with Vehemence at World Street, Faridabad.

Since its inception, the Omaxe celebrations have become one of the most iconic and talking points in the real estate industry. The New Year’s Eve events, celebrated yearly at Omaxe, are a unique initiative that celebrates the city’s dynamism, creativity, and openness.

The event was hosted by well know anchor Divya Malik. Different activities, like performances by Shubh Mangal Sangeet Dance Troupe, magic tricks, games, etc, were organised to make the evening more engaging. The Famous Kashh Band also performed during the event, making the whole occasion an experience of a lifetime.

The event was promised to enthral the attendees and make it a memorable night.

Speaking on occasion, Mr. Siddharth Katyal, Group Director, Omaxe LTD said, “People working at Omaxe inspire hope and optimism, and Omaxe brings them together to shape the future. We are thrilled to celebrate it after two years of restriction with our people. We are happy to be a part of everyone’s celebration. This year’s celebration a tribute to our nation’s achievements and #AzaadiKaAmritMahotsava. Our event was family friendly and was so much fun with all the activities.”