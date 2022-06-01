Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader in CPaaS Universe Report

New Delhi, June 2022: Infobip, the global communications platform, has been named Leader in Omdia Universe: Selecting a CPaaS Platform Provider, 2022.

The global report presents an in-depth review of the market using Omdia’s forecasting and enterprise insights survey data. It creates a forward-looking matrix of capabilities, attributes and features that it considers a priority. These are based on vendor briefings and other supplementary research to reach recommendations.

Infobip has been a consistent high-performing vendor in the Omdia CPaas Universe this year, with all its category scores at 50% or above, and most within a 20% band ranging from 75% to 96%.

Pamela Clark-Dickson, Principal Analyst, Omdia commented: “Infobip performed strongest in solution breadth, where it achieved a score of 96%, largely due to its provision of a set of capabilities and products which are comprehensive both horizontally and vertically. The company has used its strong heritage in providing application-to-person (A2P) SMS messaging and messaging connectivity services to expand its communications network capabilities into voice and video calling, IP-based services and IoT, via development and acquisition. That breadth of product offerings continues up the stack into connectivity services, APIs, value-added services, applications and solutions, as well as partnerships, professional services and technical support.”

Omdia recommends Infobip should appear on a customer’s shortlist if:

· It is looking for a CPaaS provider with a solid heritage in providing high-quality messaging services to enterprises, developers, partners and telcos globally.

· As an existing Infobip customer using A2P SMS, it is seeking to architect a customer engagement platform that integrates additional communications channels and embraces additional SaaS capabilities, for example a Customer Data platform.