OMEGA Goes for Gold With a new Seamaster Aqua Terra Tokyo 2020

Known as the ultimate prize at the Olympic Games, a gold medal represents the greatest

accomplishment of an athlete’s career. In tribute to that iconic sporting honour, the Swiss

watchmaker OMEGA has crafted two unique timepieces, each dedicated to the Olympic

Games Tokyo 2020, and made in full 18K yellow gold.

OMEGA has been the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games since 1932, and will

serve in the role for the 29th time when the prestigious event begins this July in Japan. If

anybody knows about the precision, excellence and commitment required to stand at the

top of the Olympic Games podium – it’s OMEGA!

The new Seamaster Aqua Terra watches are offered in 38mm or 41mm sizes, and both

stand out for their radiant yellow gold cases. As always, OMEGA has used 18K gold,

considered to be the premium standard in watch and jewellery making, with its superb

balance between purity and practicality.

Presented on blue leather straps, the watches are also notable for their polished blue

ceramic dials, which have been laser-engraved with a pattern inspired by the Tokyo 2020

Olympic Games emblem. The full emblem can also be found transferred on the casebacks,

while inside, each timepiece is driven by a Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre,

guaranteeing the Swiss industry’s highest standard of precision, performance and magnetic

resistance.

Appropriately, one of the first people to wear this new watch on their wrist is Michael

Phelps – the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 Olympic Games medals, including

23 gold. Michael has been a part of the OMEGA brand family since 2004, and has always

known about the importance of time for an athlete.

He says, “If you’re an Olympian, or trying to become an Olympian, it’s a 24-hour, 7 day a

week job. It’s non-stop. It’s around-the-clock.” And he knows exactly what it takes to

achieve that coveted gold medal, saying, “To really be prepared for an Olympic Games,

you have to put in the work. You have to go through the struggle. For the journey I went five

times, it was never easy, but I know the work that I was doing gave me the results that I

deserved.”

The new Seamaster Aqua Terra Tokyo 2020 Gold Editions come with OMEGA’s full 5-year

warranty and are delivered to customers inside a special presentation box.