Omega Seiki Mobility in association with Log9 Material introduces ‘First in Segment’ Fastest Charging Electric 3-Wheelers

New Delhi: Omega Seiki Mobility, in partnership with advanced battery-tech startup Log 9 Materials, today introduced India’s fastest charging electric3-Wheeler Rage+ Rapid EV. The company has commenced accepting booking for Rage+ Rapid EV in two variants: Rage+ RapidEV Open Carrier Half Tray (discounted ex-showroom price ₹3.59 lakh) and Rage+ RapidEV with 140 cubic feet top body container (discounted ex-showroom price ₹3.99 lakh) –by paying a pre-booking amount of ₹10,000. This price is valid only for the first 1,000 customers only.

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) is fully committed to an all-electric future. OSM is a leading last-mile solution provider to many fleet operators and entrepreneurs. The Company is co-developing solutions with world-renowned technology partners to make EV’s more accessible and reliable. The OSM Rage+ RapidEV has been developed jointly by Omega Seiki Mobility and Log9 Materials, keeping in mind the unique requirements of Indian consumers. Adding to the delightful proposition of the Rage+ RapidEV, OSM is also introducing a never before seen offer this festive season. India’s fastest charging three-wheeler cargo EV is now offered with an attractive discount of up to Rs. 1 Lakh. The offer will be limited to the first 1,000 units only. To avail of the pre-booking offer, one has to visit.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said, “Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) believes that the way to develop faster EV Technology is through creating alliances. We are elated to partner with Log9 Materials as we share common values of creating Made-In-India and Made-for-India products. OSM is at the pinnacle of the cargo EV segment in India and with today’s launch of Rage+ Rapid EV, I am sure our customers will be delighted with the unique value proposition offered. Resolving range anxiety with industry-leading charging time will lead to more uptime for last-mile logistics customers as well as entrepreneurs, adding more firepower to their business.”

Mr. Narang further added “For the last 6 months OSM’s electric three-wheelers powered by green energy have covered more than 1 million km on the ground leading to a reduction of over 1,200 tons of CO2 emissions. With this association with Log9, we will be taking this number exponentially high. Being carbon neutral is the need of the hour for all nations in humanity’s fight against global warming and climate change. The ball is now in our court, and it is time for the industrial sector to rise up to the occasion.”

Dr. Akshay Singhal, Founder & CEO, Log 9 Materials says, “We are happy to roll out the festive season pre-booking offer of Rage+ RapidEV in partnership with Omega Seiki Mobility. With Log 9’s InstaCharge technology which allow 9x faster charging, 9x more battery life, and 9x higher performance as compared to the existing EV batteries in the Indian market, these Rage+ RapidEV 3 wheelers will enable vehicle owners to save a lot of charging time, increase uptime, deliver more and thus make more money with deliveries per shift. The value propositions of the Rage+ RapidEV variants make them superlative and truly revolutionary offerings for the commercial 3W EV market in India, and are also in alignment with Log 9’s fundamental promise of ensuring the three pillars – ‘power’, ‘performance’ and ‘peace of mind’ to our customers.”

Following the closure of the above-mentioned online pre-booking event, representatives from Omega Seiki/Log 9 team will get in touch with the customers who have made the partial payment in order to facilitate completion of the remaining payment process and formalities. The vehicle will be dispatched and shipped to the customer within 4-6 weeks from the date when their pre-booking is made.

Keeping range anxiety at bay, both variants of Omega Seiki’s Rage+ Rapid EVs, which are a part of this offer, consist of RapidX 6000 fast-charging batteries based on the flagship InstaCharge technology innovated by Log 9 Materials, which in turn enable the vehicles to get fully charged within 35 minutes, thereby making them the fastest-charging 3-wheelers available in India currently. The batteries are optimally designed to work within tough Indian weather conditions between operating temperatures of -30°C to +60°C, allowing up to 40,000 charge-discharge cycles and hence 10+ years of battery life, and will provide a range of 90km+ in a single charge when fully charged. All these features combined make Rage+ RapidEV the most suited and first-of-its-kind electric vehicle(s) targeted towards the B2B last-mile cargo and delivery segment in India.

Notably, the Rage+ Rapid EVs – powered by Log 9’s InstaCharge technology — also come along with a ₹1 lakh buyback guarantee within 5 years (after the purchase); this buyback guarantee is a first in the Indian market and attempts to solve the challenges associated with the resale value of EVs. Additionally, Rage+ Rapid EV offers a 5-year vehicle warranty and 6-year battery warranty. To further add to the value proposition for the customers, Log 9 will also be offering to them – ‘InstaCharge on Demand’ – a phone-call-based EV charging service that brings Log 9’s unique high-power charger to the vehicle owners’ preferred location, and they will also be providing the customers access to Log 9’s newly-developed ‘InstaCharge App’ – a mobile app that guides a person in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, and other metro cities to easily find in real-time the nearest EV charging station based on their location.

Omega Seiki Mobility believes in creating sustainable mobility solutions with an integrated approach of connecting Automobiles and Society. The brand’s focus is to eventually create a clean ecosystem with eco-friendly, safe, and congestion-free mobility. OSM is one of India’s leading clean energy incubators and has become synonymous with India’s sustainability success. The electric vehicle manufacturing company aims to fast-track future mobility, with green energy at its core, by implementing data-driven, smart engineering.