Omega Seiki Mobility Inks Partnership deal with Indian Driver Arjun Maini

New Delhi:In continuation of its relentless efforts to promote India and Indians Globally, Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (OSM), part of the Anglian Omega Group has announced its partnership with India’s first DTM driver Arjun Maini for his upcoming 2021 campaign. As part of the agreement, OSM will be endorsing the brand on Maini’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 car which he will drive in the DTM series.The strong presence of OSM at the event shall draw attention towards how India is aiming high at futuristic goals of supporting its motorsports drivers at these global platforms.

Commenting on the association,Mr. Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility said “Omega Seiki Mobility is proud to be associated with the national hero in international motorsport – Arjun Maini. We want to encourage racing enthusiasts and youth in India to follow the sport and take India a notch higher on global Map. We look forward to a promising DTM series and wish Maini all the best.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Arjun Maini stated, “I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Omega Seiki Mobility as my current partners. An electric car that I received on my first birthday sparked off my love for motorsports and thus, it is fitting to have OSM on my side as I start this exciting chapter of my career at DTM. The company and I share similar values of innovation, agility and pursuit of excellence, and it’s extremely heartening to know that they support my vision.”

The Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters series is Germany’s premiere racing championship and has attracted some of the biggest names in the automotive industry over the years. Maini, who will race for the Mercedes-AMG backed Getspeed racing team is set to become the first Indian to compete at DTM as it kicks off at the historic Autodromo Nazionale di Monza on June 19, 2021.

Mr. Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility said “An International Motor Racing event like DTM is a great platform to showcase our brand name to the international audience. As a mobility company we are focused on technological innovation through electric vehicles. We are proud to be associated with Arjun Maini in this prestigious event and wish him all the best.”

Anglian Omega Group believes in promoting sports and young talent of the country. The Group company Khel Now is the World’s most exciting Social Platform connecting Sports Fans and Businesses to: Build Communities (neighborhood to global) around a shared Passion for Sports, share relevant crowd-sourced and curated Content amongst all stakeholders, Help Marketers and Brands Target specific Fan and Business segments and much more.

Omega Seiki Mobility believes in creating a sustainable mobility solution with integrated approach of connecting Automobiles and the Society. OSM focus is to create an ever-better society making mobility more sustainable, safe and congestion free.OSM is one of India’s leading clean energy incubators and has become synonymous with India’s sustainability success. The electric vehicle manufacturing company aims to fast-track future mobility, with green energy at its core, by implementing data-driven, smart engineering.

The OSM featured Mercedes-AMG GT3 car will make its debut this weekend as Arjun gears up for a power packed weekend in Monza.