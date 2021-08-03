Omega Seiki Mobility invests 100 Crore set up EV manufacturing facility in UP

Uttar Pradesh: Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), part of Anglian Omega Group of companies, will be investing 100 Crore to set up an EV manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh. Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (OSM) and Youth Rural Entrepreneur Foundation (YREF), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set out the framework under which OSM and YREF will set up a complete electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. The OEM will be creating 10,000 jobs in the next 2 years in Ghazipur.
The EV manufacturing facility in Ghazipur, UP will be a pilot project for OSM where-in the company plans to manufacture electric vehicles like electric carts for street vending on three-wheeler and two- wheelers.