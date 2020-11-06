Omega Seiki Mobility opens its first dealership in India Company to invest 200 crores in India

Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd., part of the Anglian Omega Group, launches its first dealership in India today. The dealership has come up in Telangana and the company plans to further strengthen its footprints in India by opening dealerships in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada by 2021. The dealership is under the name of OHM Automotive. OHM Automotive has already set up several batteries charging stations in the state and are operating them for the past 3 years.

The company inaugurated its showroom in Kukatpally Y junction in Hyderabad, located in the prime business area. The dealership will be showcasing different variants of Rage+. The company has opened bookings and is expecting good inaugural sales during the festive season. To facilitate better services for consumers, Omega Seiki Mobility has tied-up with several financing companies including Manappuram Finance, SBI, etc.

Speaking on the partnership with OHM Automotive, Mr. Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, says that, “Telangana is an important market for Omega Seiki Mobility and we are committed to offering an unrivalled brand experience to our customers and prospects. We are exhilarated in partnering with OHM Automotive who has the same values and vision as OSM. We hope to have a long and fruitful relationship with OHM Automotive”. “We as a technology company, have designed, developed, and manufactured the RAGE+ vehicle completely indigenously with 100% Make in India content. Our vision is to produce high-quality durable vehicle and promote sustainable motoring eMobility in India” added Mr. Narang

Speaking on the partnership with Omega Seiki Mobility, Mr. Nirmal Reddy, Founder, OHM Automotives, said, “We are extremely proud to start the dealership of Omega Seiki Mobility electric vehicles. This adds to our strength of the existing battery charging network and we position ourselves as a service provider to our customers in the electric mobility space. We wish to take this movement to many other parts of the state and regions. Rage+ gives us this platform”.

Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020, Omega Seiki Mobility Rage+ commits to achieve perfection by standing apart in the sustainable mobility space and rewriting India’s mobility story with renewables. Omega Seiki Mobility cargo three-wheeler offers an unparalleled mix of performance and smart features. This cargo three-wheeler comes in the L5 category and is powered by the most advanced Lithium-ion technology, due to which it offers higher levels of ride quality, and best in class comfort for drivers, and along with Zero emission technology, to make a better future.

The company Omega Seiki Mobility is offering last-mile mobility services under its brand ‘UnoXpress’ to its customers. It is operating its own fleet of vehicles for eCommerce companies and FMCG customers. The company has created fleet hubs in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Indore. This fleet is operated by the company operations team and serves as a one-stop-shop for its customers.

“The last mile mobility services in e-commerce has seen a big surge in recent times and is expected to grow more with the arrival of heavyweights like Reliance Jio, Tata, etc. in the game. It is going to become a more competitive and technology-intensive space. In order to save energy, reduce emissions, and improve the quality of life in cities, we are developing a wide range of practical and economical EV solutions. We are planning to launch four-wheeler pickup trucks and two-wheeler scooter in the near future to offer an entire range of products in the cargo segment.” Added Mr. Narang

Omega Seiki Mobility will focus on all cutting technologies and IT-driven businesses in the e-mobility segment. But firstly, the company is focusing on electric mobility as the first of its businesses. The IT architecture of the mobility business is designed to run the fleet in an efficient manner. Commenting on the same, Dr. Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility, says, “Our main focus is on efficiency enhancement, vehicle diagnostics, and making data-driven decisions in real-time. Our data analytics software picks up the right cargo space vehicle, quests the vehicles, and decides the optimized route, and flags off any unnecessary roadblocks. It is run on cloud computing with highly efficient data processing”.

Website: https://osmobility.in