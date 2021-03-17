Omega Seiki Mobility opens its first dealership in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd., the Electric vehicles manufacturing company of Anglian Omega has partnered with OHM Automotives and opened a new dealership in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. With the dealership launch in Vijayawada city, the main focus of the Omega Seiki Mobility is to capture the Andhra region and serve their products to the customers deployed in E-commerce & FMCG deliveries. Recently, Omega Seiki Mobility has also set up a dealership in New Delhi partnering with the team OHM Automotives.

Currently, Omega Seiki Mobility has about 6 different products to showcase in the dealership including the newly launched Rage+ Frost for pharma delivery purposes. The company is selling vehicles in B2B as well as B2C segments. OHM Automotives has already set up several EV charging stations in the southern states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, etc., and are operating them for the past 3 years.

Elated by launching the dealership in the city, Mr. Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said,” Omega Seiki Mobility is expanding rapidly and we are overwhelmed with the response we are receiving from our customers and associated dealers. Indeed, EV is the future and we, as an OEM are sincerely focusing on coming out with the best-in-class vehicles and quality service experience. We are constantly focusing on increasing the efficiency of our products and working tirelessly on R&D. We have been receiving excellent responses from the Southern parts of the country for the last six months. We are also planning to open up 150 more dealerships Pan-India in the Financial Year 2021-22.”

OSM is a technology-focused company focusing on providing last-mile delivery services as well. The disruptive technology in the vehicles is highly beneficial for E-Commerce & FMCG last-mile delivery purposes.

“The company is going in the right direction with the right vision. Within a span of one year, we have progressed a lot in terms of R&D, dealerships, product ranges, etc. Strengthening our presence in the country with the number of dealerships, we are elated to serve our customers the best-in-class electric vehicles to fulfill their professional needs. We are planning to launch passenger vehicles as well in the coming few months.” added Dr. Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility.

“Omega Seiki Mobility has some amazing EVs in their portfolio and we have been receiving an amazing response from the dealerships regarding the smart EVs. We are strengthening our roots across the country with the help of team OSM and providing the latest EV technology to the customers. We are working closely with the team to create an EV ecosystem and planning to work together on other projects including charging stations, service stations.” Said Nirmal Reddy, MD, OHM Automotives.

Omega Seiki Mobility has also ventured into a manufacturing unit in Dhaka, Bangladesh with an investment of INR 100 crores. The company has also invested INR 200 crores in India for the R&D. Currently, Omega Seiki Mobility has 2 manufacturing units located at IMT Faridabad & IMT Manesar, Haryana. The company has a strong presence in the Southern parts of the country with existing dealerships in Karnataka, Bangalore & parts of Tamil Nadu. OSM is also coming up with two-wheeler passenger vehicles in the coming months.