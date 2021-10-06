Omega Seiki Mobility partners with Exicom for its lithium-ion batteries to provide environment friendly and long cycle life battery solutions

New Delhi, October 06, 2021: Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (OSM), part of Anglian Omega Group of companies, today announced their partnership with Exicom Tele-systems for Lithium-ion batteries for OSM’s wide range of electric L5 cargo vehicles. Exicom Tele-systems is a 27 years old Indian Company, which is aligned with the thought of ‘Make-in-India’ with Omega Seiki Mobility.

Omega Seiki Mobility – a company strongly committed to an all-electric future; is a leading last-mile solution provider to many fleet & individual owners and is co-developing solutions with technology partners to make EV’s more affordable and reliable. Under this partnership, Exicom will be supplying its recently launched 10.8 kW fixed batteries that will give a range of 120km on a full charge and added features of real-time battery analytics, long cycle life, high environmental protection, and very rugged design.

This partnership also marks the commercial introduction of Exicom Tele-systems flagship BMS namely Exicom “MEXX” which has industry-leading features of safety, accuracy, SoX prediction algorithms, and many more which give users the desired performance and safety.

Speaking on the partnership with Exicom Tele- Systems Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said “OSM believes that the way to develop faster EV Vehicle Technology is through creating alliances. We are elated to partner with Exicom Tele systems as they share the same values as OSM, by creating Made-In-India and Made-for-India products. This partnership is giving new hopes for the future of the EV Ecosystem in India. The benefit of this technology is that Exicom Tele system Li-ion batteries are for all types of vehicles with technology that is global, cost which is affordable, a quality that is world-class”.

Mr. Anant Nahata, Managing Director, Exicom Group said “We are delighted to have this partnership with Omega Seiki and contribute to their electrification journey and sustainable last-mile operations. Exicom is the industry leader in providing battery and charging solutions for light electric vehicles and has integrated its latest 10.8 kW battery in the range of OSM’s delivery 3Ws. It will benefit all Indian customers by offering reliability and consistency of performance they are looking for.”

Exicom is supported by an in-house team of amazing R&D engineers for all our core markets who continuously strive to build state-of-the-art solutions for its customers and thus help accelerate the faster transition to a greener environment. The development efforts focus both on leading technologies, & incremental improvements of existing designs and always with an overall aim of increasing performance while reducing costs. Almost all of Exicom’s revenues are derived from in-house developed products. Exicom Group has a skill set in areas of power electronic design, firmware, mechanical & thermal design, systems engineering, customized solutions, battery design, and product validation.

Omega Seiki Mobility believes in creating sustainable mobility solutions with an integrated approach of connecting Automobiles and Society. The brand’s focus is to eventually create a clean ecosystem with eco-friendly, safe, and congestion-free mobility. OSM is one of India’s leading clean energy incubators and has become synonymous with India’s sustainability success. The electric vehicle manufacturing company aims to fast-track future mobility, with green energy at its core, by implementing data-driven, smart engineering.

Omega Seiki Mobility, which has its EV manufacturing plant in Faridabad, launched its first electric three-wheeler in the country in early 2020 and the company aims to become a complete mobility solutions provider in the EV market.