OML catches them young: arms all employees with financial know-how

At a time when financial uncertainty seems to be the norm among professionals because of the health crisis, global artist-first company OML, has taken on the mantle to educate its young team of employees — predominantly comprising millennials — on money matters. The firm conducted two annual internal financial literacy workshops teaching all employees to manage and grow their finances.

The ‘Financial Literacy’ initiative was first launched by OML last year as a ‘For Women Only’ activity but because it generated tremendous interest and a very positive response among them, the firm decided to include all its employees. Around 85% of OML’s team comprise millennials while the rest belong to the Gen Z and Gen X generations that have little-to-no savings and are struggling with credit-card debt. The workshops not only helped employees become aware of and change negative spending habits, but also changed their mindsets about individual financial planning.

While the first workshop covered aspects relating to basic savings, credit card management, emergency fund planning, medical claims, and budgeting, the second workshop addressed taxation and investments.

“The second COVID-19 wave hit home the reality of financial instability. While as OML we did not roll out any pay or job cuts, the families of our team members were dealing with a host of stressful money issues like entrenchment, the pinch of school fees or the emotional and physical pressure of caring for families who were ill or hospitalized. Even though every OML team member and their families are covered health insurance wise, we kicked our COVID task force into high gear. Spurred on by the feedback from our workshops and townhalls, we decided that the entire company needed to be educated on personal finance. This has been a mega success internally and we’re thrilled that we could help ease the financial woes in some way for our people by educating them about money. Our team members remain our top priority,” said Gunjan Arya, Chief Executive Officer, OML.

Throughout the unsettling pandemic, OML has been sensitive to the emotional and psychological needs of its members and announced a host of employee-friendly initiatives such as providing them and their families significant financial and medical aid in times of need, an extra day off to recharge every month, gender-neutral parenting leave policy, training during PIPs, WFH equipment and even inverters for those who lived in areas with irregular electricity supply and no-calls Wednesdays to deal with WFH fatigue. The company even tied up with Trijog, India’s leading mental health care and holistic wellness company, for free counselling sessions for all team members.