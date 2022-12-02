OML Entertainment elevates Tusharr Kumar to Chief Operating Officer

India-wide Release, 2nd December 2022: India’s leading media and entertainment agency, OML Entertainment, has announced the elevation of Tusharr Kumar as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). He will report to the CEO Gunjan Arya and be working closely with Gunjan across various businesses at OML, spanning content, creative, technology, and talent.

OML Entertainment is an original content and culture marketing firm that operates in more than 20 countries. OML’s Branded Content business alone will hit 350cr this year. With two decades of driving cultural impact, strongly rooted in fields of artist management, content production, and building global brand solutions, OML’s upturn will now be furthered by Tusharr. In his previous roles at OML, Tusharr has led marketing for OML-owned IPs. Most recently, he has played a significant role in building and driving the digital-creative agency business across Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shaping a unique career path over the last 13 years across marketing, Tusharr has worked in several organizations which span across FMCG, automotive, and the new-media industry. Traversing through key marketing, leadership, and brand roles, Tusharr’s repertoire of work before he joined OML, includes stints in companies such as Parle-Agro, Ducati, and Royal Enfield. He was also a part of the founding team that launched the Ducati motorcycle in India, leading the Marketing and PR efforts for the Italian luxury brand. The insights that he has gleaned through his successful tenure in the industry, will add value to the company and will take OML to the next stage of growth and newer heights.

Gunjan Arya, the CEO, OML Entertainment, said, “Tusharr brings the humility and a deep passion for creativity that is important to our artists, partners and teams every day. OML has always had multiple lines of business that have prospered through strong leaders and independence. We have a unique business, and it is important for our leadership to imbibe the values of OML being an ecosystem player. He’s worked closely with us for the last 10 years and shares my confidence in the value of OML’s place in the world – the OML network and the OML team. I look forward to working with him as OML continues to do the deep work necessary to push the boundaries of culture and creativity.” Tusharr Kumar, COO, of OML Entertainment, added, “OML has a rich legacy of consumer-first, creative and efficient solutions that have built the bedrock of the pop-culture ecosystem. As the only Independent Indian creative agency with campaigns across 20 countries, OML has defined branded content and grown the creator ecosystem. OML studios had put out Cannes award-winning work like The Dewarists and category-defining shows like Comicstaan. I have come back to OML twice because of the amazing work culture here. And, I’m really excited to take on this new role at OML and work to build teams, drive revenue and continue being the flagbearer of pop culture.”

The leading media and entertainment agency, OML always promotes creating a leadership culture at the workplace that identifies, nurtures, and helps people to grow into leadership roles. The company not only aspires growth within but also seeks and pursues progress across businesses it associates with. OML always leads by example to help drive change and foster an open positive work culture. This way, it gets to build a pool of talent with excellent leadership skills ready to take the company to greater heights of success.