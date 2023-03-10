On International Women’s Day Mother’s Recipe launches a campaign #Hertasteoflove

India, March 10, 2023: Women’s Day celebrates the spirit of womanhood, it denotes how women are strong, powerful, and invincible. Whether she is a homemakers, entrepreneur, engineer, or thought leaders, women have been making the world a better place with their infinite strength, determination, and belief. There is a long-standing joke about how the world does not know what women want. The phrase ‘no one can understand women’ is often thrown amidst gatherings or conversations. This Women’s Day Mother’s Recipe launched a campaign #Hertasteoflove, where women were encouraged to share ‘what they really want’.

In the latest campaign #Hertasteoflove the video opens with a peek into the lives of women closely associated with the company set against the humdrum of busy lives taking care of different roles and expectations around them. Life seems to be on auto mode till it hits an unexpected bend, catching these women off-guard. A simple question, ‘what do they want’ gets them to emotionally think about themselves which they are not used to doing and they open up to share their interests. A Mother’s Recipe factory worker responds by saying “the love that she puts in while preparing the pickle, she would want to receive the same love from the people”. Mother’s Recipe AGM -marketing says, “I want every customer to enjoy home-cooked food with the best ingredients and accompaniments, just like ginger garlic paste or pickles.” The video closes on a positive note with the communication that Women want ‘simple’ things and they want to spread the taste of love. That’s not too much to ask for! That’s the #Hertasteoflove.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mkalxq19Qc

The campaign is the brainchild of Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, of Mother’s Recipe who was also part of the film said “I want to celebrate Indian traditions and share the Taste of love through the food we make, I want to create the most loved Indian food brand in the world. Through the #Hertasteoflove campaign we want to encourage women to speak their hearts and offer a platform to voice their needs, opinions, and aspirations.”

The campaign has been conceptualized by Ms. Sanjana Desai and the Mothers’ Recipe team along with the social media agency Social Panga and is LIVE on multiple digital platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. The campaign is surely expected to provide some food for thought for others to realize what women want and celebrate themselves more often.