On International Women’s Day, Roca and Indian Plumbing Skills Council pave way for skilled female plumbers

For years now, women have continued to break stereotypes, professionally and personally, across all possible fields. Celebrating this “do-it-all” spirit this International Women’s Day, We are Water Foundation, the CSR wing of Roca, has partnered with Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC) operating under the aegis of National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC),to train 700 women and a total of 1600 beneficiaries across India in the field of plumbing– a conventionally male-dominated field.

A skill development program under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) will be conducted by the Indian Plumbing Skills Council for the plumbing workforce, with special focus on women. Reinforcing the objective of Skill India Mission, the program supports Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship’s (MSDE)efforts to transform India as a hub for skilled manpower. A joint project of one year, this RPL program aims to empower the beneficiaries with the right skill sets for enhanced employment opportunities. . Through training modules for a period of one year, the programs aim to touch base with plumbing community in metro cities like Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, along with tier 2 & 3 cities across India.

Announcing this initiative in association with India Plumbing Skills Council, Mr. KE Ranganathan, Managing Trustee, We Are Water Foundation, said, “We are delighted to announce our association with IPSC, to help inculcate the desired skills among the existing plumbing technicians, with a key focus on women, who are breaking stereotypes by joining the profession. We believe that this certification will create better employment opportunities for them and empower them socially and economically. As a global foundation supported by a socially responsible corporate, it is crucial for us to invest in developing the skill sets of the community with the right tools and training while imparting a strong understanding of the latest technologies and products. Apart from providing financial support for skill development of plumbers and plumbing assistants, our dedicated training team will be present to give special training to plumbers on-ground. The foundation has been working across the globe to uplift the underpriviledged and provide them with basic necessities required to lead a healthy and better life.”

Commenting on the association, Dr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, National Skill Development Corporation said, “This collaboration will empower a large number of Indian youth – men and women alike – to undertake industry-relevant skill training that will support their professional growth in this informal sector.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Mr. Vinay Gupta, Vice Chairman, Indian Plumbing Skills Council said, “We at IPSC have been working continuously to engage the plumbing industry towards the Skill India Mission. Our association with Roca is a great step towards creating more opportunities for the plumbing workforce, especially women to not only enhance their plumbing skillsets, but also get certified, recognized and earn a better livelihood.”

Lack of professionally trained plumbers is a major drawback for country’s construction and related sector. This process of skill development will help the beneficiaries improve their workmanship, thus increasing their potential of employment, entrepreneurship and earning. This training initiative will be part of Roca’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity. Under this program, independent plumbers and plumber assistants (including women engaged in this trade) working in the market will be provided with free training for the specific job roles as per National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). Furthermore, the plumbers will be assessed and subsequently felicitated with Skill India and IPSC Certification recognizing their skills.