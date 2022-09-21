On Its 7th Anniversary, Kodak TVforays into the Premium Matrix QLED Series with Google TV in India, Ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale as BBD Specials

New Delhi, September 2022: Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd is set to announce its biggest launch yet to commemorate the company’s 7th anniversary in the country during the upcoming festive season and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days. The company has launched a new line of models in its Matrix QLED series on Flipkart, offering a comprehensive entertainment solution while demonstrating its commitment to Make in India in keeping with the company’s heritage of technology and innovation. Kodak TV will transition their platform from Android TVs to Google TV with the launch of this range, and for the first time, a premium brand in India will launch a QLED in Google TV. Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) will also be the first Indian manufacturing company in the country to introduce QLED TVs with Google TV.

Matrix QLED TVs will be available in three sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, with prices starting at prices INR 33,999. These will be available on Flipkart duringBig Billion Days Sale as BBD Specials. These fully loaded models have Dolby certifications for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Additionally, they come with improved sound with DTS TruSurround sound, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, Dolby MS12, HDR 10+ with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

With an integrated Google Assistant, the Kodak TVs offer a large screen for Chromecast video meetings, documents and built-in apps, such as YouTube Learning and Google classroom, assisting in learning and upgradation. Customers can also cast photos, videos, music, and other content. The QLED variants are also loaded with features such as an MT9062 processor, Google TV, and multiple connectivity options with USB 2.0, HDMI 3 (ARC, CEC) and Bluetooth Dual Band 2.4 + 5 GHz that has a user-friendly remote control.

These new variants will provide a cinematic experience at 4K prices with QLED TV offered by Kodak, being the first to offer this technology within this price range in order to make the technology accessible to a larger segment of consumers.

With a bezel-less and Airslim design and a sound output of 40 Watts with Dolby Audio box speakers, the TVs have over 10,000 Plus Apps and Games Like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Voot, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, and Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows. The voice-enabled remote control with Google Assistant has been designed in India, with dedicated hotkeys that lets the user choose their favourite application from Netflix, Prime Video, YouTubeto provide a premium entertainment experience to customers.

GOOGLE TV comes with various enhanced features such as support for multiple adult and child user profiles, manual and voice controls for smart home devices, and a personalized home screen for each user. It comprises a massive selection of smart TV apps. A strong focus has been laid on personalized content. Viewers are also enabled to save their movies and TV series to their profiles on their phones. In addition to these, the Google TV app can be used to control the television unit and there are smart home controls for lights and cameras. The Google TV platform assists in filtering and showcasing options tailored to user’s preferences along with content streaming across the top OTT platforms and can also help parents in applying content restrictions for their child’s profiles.