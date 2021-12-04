On Navy Day 2021, Rolls-Royce salutes the Indian Navy and reiterates its commitment to serve the forces

December 4, 2021 Neel Achary Business 0
HMS Prince of Wales deck landings
Pictured is HMS Prince of Wales conducting flight deck operations training for the first time at sea. HMS Prince of wales and her sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth are amongst the most powerful surface warships ever constructed. The QE Class carrier flight deck is 70 metres wide and 280 metres long  enough space for three football pitches  and she holds 45 days worth of food in stores. They have a crew complement (minimum crew) of around 700, increasing to around 1,600 with aircraft onboard. HMS Prince of Wales size and scope is awe-inspiring  she, and her sister ship can embark 36 F-35B and four Merlin Helicopters.
Share

New Delhi: As India celebrates Navy Day, Rolls-Royce salutes the valour and spirit of the brave officers of the Indian Navy for their selfless service in securing the marine borders of the nation. Rolls-Royce is proud to be a strong partner in the mission readiness of the Indian Navy as well as Coast Guard with advanced power solutions and propulsion systems.

With over 80 years of naval propulsion experience, Rolls-Royce has been serving the naval fleets of today and tomorrow with its wide range of technologically advanced offerings. As India strengthens its naval defence capabilities in response to the demand for increased maritime security in the region, Rolls-Royce is well-equipped to provide end-to-end solutions for a future-ready fleet.

Kishore Jayaraman

Kishore Jayaraman, President – India and South Asia, Rolls-Royce said, “On Navy Day, we at Rolls-Royce humbly recommit ourselves to serving the present and future mission capabilities of the Navy. Rolls-Royce shares a strong legacy of partnership with the Indian armed forces, and we are well-positioned to partner the Navy’s modernisation and self-reliance vision of building a future-ready fleet. As India explores adding powerful warships and electric capabilities to its mighty fleet, we believe that Rolls-Royce’s superior product portfolio combined with the deep experience of leading similar programmes globally will bring great value to any future Indian naval programmes.”

In India, Rolls-Royce’s MTU brand of engines power several vessels of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard. The MTU Series 4000 engines for naval vessels are assembled in Ranchi, in partnership with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers. Over the years, the company has invested in building engineering and supply chain capabilities in the country, and this year signed an MoU with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to provide packaging, installation, marketing and services support for the MT30.

See also  How to make sure that customers will choose your online bookie when using a comparison tool online?

MT30_SMALL_007

“Rolls-Royce offers the right mix of products, experience, and capabilities to design, build, deliver, and support customised naval systems and solutions for both hybrid and all-electric naval vessels,” Kishore added. Rolls-Royce has pioneered some of the most important technical advances in marine propulsion including the use of aero gas turbines for surface ship propulsion. Its world-leading portfolio of marine products and systems include gas turbines and diesel engines, propulsion, electrical and automation systems, deck handling and innovative unmanned technologies for present and future fleets.

Rolls-Royce is the only manufacturer in the world that has provided navalised marine gas turbine generators into front-line integrated full electric propulsion (IFEP) powered destroyers and aircraft carriers. The recent Carrier Strike Group tour to India showcased the capabilities of Rolls-Royce’s products and solutions powering the Royal Navy’s warships. The Queen Elizabeth Carrier ships’ power and propulsion system includes MT30 marine gas turbines and a low voltage electrical distribution system from Rolls-Royce.

About Neel Achary 9799 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn