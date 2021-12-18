On the occasion of International Migrant’s Day M3M foundation introduces skill training courses for Migrant workers and their Families in iMpower Programme

Gurugram,18th December 2021: M3M Foundation―the philanthropic arm of M3M Group has introduced skill training courses today in their iMpower programme to empower youth through skill-based training, make them work-ready and support them in finding jobs in Gurugram. The courses were launched today at iMpower resource centre, sector 67, Gurugram under the iMpower program by Dr Payal Kanodia and Social Worker Mrs. Aabha Bansal. Instructors and students of the training center were also present during the inaugural event.

On this occasion, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation said, “There is a high demand for skilled people in today’s era. Also, there are many employment opportunities for trained youth in many fields. We have started this center for the youth who do not have facilities and access to skill training. Our aim is to provide access to employment through skill-based learning from expert trainers. Today’s youth will take the country on the path of progress so it is our duty to empower them.”

More than 70 Youth from socio economic lower background will be getting trained in Tailoring, fashion designing, Housekeeping and Information Technology courses and will be linked to placement and entrepreneurship opportunities. The centre is being run under the iMpower program which recently won the India CSR Leadership Award for Most Innovative Community Engagement Project 2021 from Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the 12th CSR Leadership Summit held in Bengaluru.

The initiative in its 2-year successful journey has benefitted over 700 families of construction workers at M3M sites. iMpower is being implemented in collaboration with Aide et Action at identified worksites in Gurugram. It is being done by ensuring their entitlements to basic requirements such as education, health, financial and social security, legal aid, and their access to state and central welfare schemes.

Among the flagship initiatives of M3M Foundation is iMpower. M3M Foundation has collaborated with an international development organisation, Aide et Action to establish iMpower- a project which aims at the upliftment of workforce present at its construction sites.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, is working towards bringing equitable development for attaining a brighter India. Education, environment, health, disaster management and socio-economic development are its key areas. The Foundation believes in taking an innovative approach to address social issues by developing a self-sustained program.