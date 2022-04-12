On this Pôila Boishakh, Mother Dairy Takes its Proposition of Rishton Ka Swaad Badhaye to The City of Joy

Mumbai, 12th April 2022: Taking the overall brand proposition of its value-added dairy products – Rishton Ka Swaad Badhaye – to a new geography, Mother Dairy, the country’s beloved milk and milk products major, has today announced that it is rolling out its first-ever vernacular campaign focusing on its Mishti Doi. The campaign which is going live on the eve of Pôila Boishakh 2022, has been developed exclusively for its consumers across Kolkata and West Bengal.

The newly introduced campaign is led by 1 TVC featuring renowned actor – Abir Chatterjee – in the lead. The TVC beautifully curates the thought of stimulating togetherness and family bonding while indulging in the delightful flavour of Mishti Doi. The viewers will be able to see Abir Chatterjee getting in a playful and sweet namesake familial banter in a manner that is relatable to any Bengali household.

Talking about the campaign, Mr. Sanjay Sharma, Business Head – Dairy Products, Mother Dairy, said, “Mishti Doi has been one of the leading product categories for Mother Dairy in the state of West Bengal and this state-specific delicacy continues to be a strong carrier product for all our dairy products. Our dairy products offer the quintessential delightful refreshing taste that prolongs the time spent with friends and loved ones. Taking this cue deeper into our product portfolios, we are augmenting our overall value-added dairy products proposition of Rishton Ka Swaad Badhaye in a new geography and that too for one of our much-loved product categories.”

The TVC has been directed by renowned director Ms. Reema Daschaudhary. The 4-week long campaign is spread across other mediums including print and OOH. With the new campaign, Mother Dairy intends to build salience for its Mishti Doi during key consumption periods as well as strengthen its leadership position and supremacy in the packaged Mishti Doi segment.

Mr. Sharma further added, “Abir’s persona is best-suited as mature and gentleman-like. He comes across as a natural fit for the brand, displaying our caregiver brand persona in a contemporary way. Collectively, the category made a natural choice for us to begin within the eastern market, and it couldn’t have been better than kickstarting the flavor of Rishton of Swaad Badhaye in a city known as the City of Joy coupling it with the most auspicious occasion around.” Elaborating on the association, celebrated Actor Abir Chatterjee added, “It gives me immense joy to be associated with an iconic brand like Mother Dairy and a product that really symbolizes Bengal’s traditional taste. The new Mother Dairy Mishti Doi ad truly represents a very sweet message in a manner that is most relatable to any Bengali household, signifying the sweetness in relationships.”

THE EXECUTION

The campaign revolves around a playful banter between the father (Abir Chatterjee) and his daughter – Mishti (Aradhya Anjana). The frame opens with the father and the daughter, where we see the father teasing his daughter and giving attention to her namesake – Mishti Doi. As the daughter is caught up in playing with her toys, she assumes that the father is complementing her. However, after listening to a few compliments she looks from the corner of her eye only to find out that he is talking about a cup of Mishti Doi. She however asks her father to clarify if he’s talking about her to which the father hesitates and responds with a yes. As the daughter is getting adorably jealous, the father offers a bite of Mother Dairy Mishti Doi and says, ‘Meri favourite Mishti ke liye meri favourite Mishti Doi!’ Both the daughter and father have a beaming smile on their face as they take a bite into Mishti Doi with childlike innocence.

The TVC can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrfxktRYRGI.

Elaborating on the campaign’s insight, Ms. Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North) said, “Our campaign celebrates the sweet relationship between a father and his daughter. And how the daughter, aptly named Mishti, brings out her dad’s playful side. It’s a relationship that is so mishti that you can feel the sweetness even if u don’t understand the language.”

Mother Dairy is the first company to popularize the traditional artisanal offering of Mishti Doi across the country. The Company has been instrumental in replicating the exact taste of the traditional product with great precision, consistent taste, superior quality and hygiene. Apart from the state of West Bengal, Mother Dairy’s Mishti Doi is also cherished by consumers across the northern and western regions.