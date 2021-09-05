On this Teacher’s Day, ed-tech platform Suraasa celebrates the #TimelessSpiritofTeaching in its new campaign

New Delhi – On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the teacher growth-focused ed-tech platform, Suraasa has come up with a digital campaign saluting the #TimelessSpiritOfTeaching. The campaign celebrates teaching as a timeless profession that goes beyond the extra work hours. Teachers are the backbone of society and role models for children. With the same spirit, the video manifests teaching as an influential profession moulding every child’s future.

Suraasa wants to revolutionise educational practices by bringing in innovative teaching methodologies and a wholesome learning experience. Teaching is not another 9-5 PM job, but it is a profession in which a teacher inspires students to reach their full potential. The video campaign highlights how teachers play a very important role in a student’s life and bring out the best in them, inspiring them to strive for greatness. A teacher boosts the morale of a student, thereby making them valuable and responsible in life. In return, a student is forever grateful and indebted to their teachers.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Rishabh Khanna, Co-founder of Suraasa, said, “Teaching is one of the respectable and important professions in building a child’s future. A teacher plays different roles in our lives – a friend, a mentor, a guide, and a listener. Through the campaign, we would like to celebrate all such teachers for sowing the seeds of knowledge with care, saluting their #TimelessSpiritOfTeaching. We wholeheartedly admire and appreciate their determination and efforts.”

Teaching is not only a timeless service but a selfless art that requires a lot of enthusiasm and devotedness. Teachers are always close to their students, and they care about their student’s happiness, well-being and life beyond the classroom. Suraasa wants to make teachers feel pride in their profession.

The brand is also hosting a week-long engagement campaign on Instagram. A series of posts will have a call to action for the teachers to share their stories about what inspired them to choose teaching as a profession. The best responses will stand a chance to be featured on the official social media handles of Suraasa.

Suraasa is a teacher growth-focused ed-tech platform. Teachers join Suraasa to earn internationally accredited qualifications with world-class practical pedagogy skills, get jobs at premium international schools, and bag faster promotions. Suraasa partners with schools as well, inviting them to hire Suraasa-qualified teachers at zero cost.

It is an impact-focused upskilling initiative, addressing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal #4 of Quality Education and its target to increase qualified teachers in developing nations.

Suraasa has a strong presence in India and UAE. The company’s founding team has bagged the Best K12 Teacher Training Institute award multiple years in a row.