On Women’s Day, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry organizes Self-Defence training

The eighth day of March is a day of globally celebrating the social, cultural, economic and political achievements of women. The day also marks as the call to action for accelerating gender equality. In today’s world, women needs to be financially independent and feel safe and secured to step out confidently. It is significant to imbibe the essence of independence and security amongst the adolescent girls from the very beginning to be able to break the chain of patriarchy.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, PHD Rural Development Foundation, the social arm of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry has organized self-defence training for more than 70 adolescent girls and women from low-income and minority dominating area in rural pockets of Sohna and Siddhrawali, Pataudi in Haryana. The basic training on self-defence methods were provided by certified Krav Maga trainer, Ms Prabhsharan Kaur in the presence of team from PHDRDF.

Mr Sanjay Bhatia, Chairman, PHDRDF on occasion of International Women’s Day stated that, “young boys and girls are the change makers and it is important to prepare them for tomorrow’s world and provide them with both physical and mental training.” The focus has to be on conditioning the youth overall. Among many other initiatives, PHDRDF has also been working in the skill development area through its initiative ‘PHDRDF Saksham’ and has been empowering women and youth through different skill development programs like electrician course, setting up of sanitary manufacturing units, vocational courses, bee-keeping and many more. These skills will help them further with employment opportunities and give them chance to earn livelihood. PHDRDF celebrates this international women’s day with a hope of empowering more women and give them a chance to lead their life independently.