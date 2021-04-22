On World Earth Day, Okinawa enforces a green team taskforce for plantation across country



New Delhi, 22nd, April 2021: On World Earth Day, Okinawa Autotech, one of the leading EV manufacturing companies, today announced the setting up of a green team task force for their ‘Oxydrive’ campaign. Under the campaign, the company is all set to carry out the plantations drive all across the country with the help of 500 Oxydrive volunteers.

With this campaign, the company takes measured steps with the focus on restoring the world’s ecosystems through natural processes. This drive includes the people of Okinawa, be it the dealership team, customers, partners & employees of the company all across India, who step forward to act as volunteers for the better tomorrow. Okinawa is going to set foot forward to bear all the resources for this plantation program. With the 1 year long drive pan India, the company will target the key cities such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat & Bangalore.

Over the last few years, Okinawa has run several campaigns for environmental restoration apart from its ultimate motto of creating a healthier and greener planet with emobility. The company’s foundations stand on its core values where it wishes to bring attention to the significant impact that switching to electric vehicles (EVs) can have on the environment and ultimately on one’s health.

“Environmental sustainability is something we practice every day at Okinawa and on Earth day, it is an excellent opportunity for us to reflect on our environmental and social responsibility, and take small steps in a manner that is explicitly involved in protecting and restoring the planet. We as a company will move forward towards our vision of a purpose-driven culture with a sense of fulfillment among our employees who supports the company’s long-term sustainability mission” states Mrs. Rupali Sharma, Chairperson & Co-Founder of Okinawa Autotech.

The government of India has also undertaken multiple initiatives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles in India. With the support of the government, electric vehicles have started penetrating the Indian market in every segment. With the steady steps, the company aims to help people to switch to electric mobility which comes with zero or low emissions of local air pollutants, and creating awareness for a more sustainable future for generations to come.

