Onam Special at Caraway Kitchen, Conrad Bengaluru

Celebrate Kerala’s rich heritage and culture at Caraway Kitchen with scrumptious delicacies curated by the chefs of Conrad Bengaluru. The experiential thali has a variety to offer, leaving you with a plethora of flavours that are authentic, delicious, and truly mouth-watering.

The Onam Sadhya prepared includes an array of traditional dishes such as Avial – vegetables cooked with coarsely ground coconut and yogurt, Erussery – pumpkins and red beans cooked with coconut, Carrot, and Cabbage Thoran – cooked dry with ground coconut, and much more. Ending on a sweet note with a relishing yet traditional favorite, Ada Pradhaman – made with flattened rice, jaggery, and coconut milk custard. Served alongside a few refreshing beverages such as Kulukki Sherbeth made of unripened lime and basil seeds and Sharjah Shake – prepared using milk, bananas, Horlicks or boost with roasted cashew and vanilla ice cream!

The experiential Thali can too be delivered to your doorstep and enjoyed in the comfort of your own home. Don’t miss engaging with Onam crafts, rangoli making, and a dedicated kids’ corner at Caraway Kitchen

Enjoy a traditional lunch experience at Caraway Kitchen highlighting Kerala’s cuisine and culture only at INR 1500 plus taxes.

Making your Onam extra special this year, Caraway Kitchen is all set for takeaways with prices starting from:

Takeaway meal for 2 – 3333 plus taxes

Takeaway meal for 4 – 4000 plus taxes

For Bookings please contact – +91 88844 28234 | +91 88844 00194