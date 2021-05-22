One Bike two Mode -GoZero Mobility’s Skellig Pro

Creating sensation with its range of internationally accepted electric bikes, GoZero Mobility- a British manufacturer of premium electric performance bikes has now created ripples in the market with its new state of the art Skellig Pro, battery operated electric bike which is a perfect fit for off roading as well as to drive in the wide city roads.

The high powered performance e-bike has been designed in Great Britain and manufactured in India.A perfect mix of Indo-British craftsmanship Skellig Pro is in sync with the objective to promote fitness and eco-friendly commuting amongst the public. GoZero Skellig Pro boasts an advanced EnerDrive 400 Wh lithium battery pack (2000 cycles). The robust build is supported by a composite mild steel frame with an advanced front suspension fork, coupled with alloy stem handle. Skellig Pro comes with wide 26×2.35 inches tyres for superior grip on the road making it a great choice for off roading as well. The 7-speed gear system along with GoZero prive disc brakes for the front & rear wheels offers an unparalleled riding experience. It also comes with a GoZero Drive Control Version 4.0 LCD display and a flashlight with a guide-me-home enabled lighting system. The maximum speed of this model is 25 kmph and powers through for 70 km range in a single charge, which takes around 3 hours to recharge from 0-95% making it the best amongst this segment

So if you love bikes and spend your weekends on the bumpy tracks of a forest lane or just love to smooth rides on the wide streets, Gozero Skellig Pro is the best option to grab.

For more details you can visit at https://gozeromake.fit/

Priced at 34,999, The Skellig Pro is available both online and offline at select outlets.