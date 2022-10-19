One in three metropolitan women suffer from bone problems – Dr. Amit Munde

Mumbai- World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated on 20th October every year. This special day is observed to make people aware about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis. The word osteoporosis comes from Greek and Latin. ‘Osteo’ means bone and ‘porosis’ means porous. It is a bone disease that increases the risk of fracture. Osteoporosis in older women occurs after menopause or during the aging process. It can also be caused by other serious diseases, long-term use of certain medications or faulty lifestyle. Giving more information about this, Dr. Amit Munde, Consultant Orthopaedics, & Joint Replacement Surgeon from Apex Multispeciality Hospitals, Borivali said, “Due to menopause and increasing age in women, the loss of the hormone ‘estrogen’ leads to bone loss. As a result, the bones become brittle and lose weight, they become lighter. As a result, fractures of the spine or wrist become common in this disease. So every woman must take care of her bones after the age of 40. In this disease, absorption of calcium in the body decreases. Symptoms like low levels of vitamin D occur. This affects all parts of the bones. Especially when falling, the risk of injury to the hip bones increases. People who have a very thin build and weak bones are also at risk of osteoporosis. Regular exercise, a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, and abstinence from smoking and alcohol can help prevent osteoporosis and prevent fractures. Approximately one in three women and one in twelve men are at risk of developing osteoporosis. Osteoporosis causes an average of more than 300,000 bone fractures per year. Osteoporosis is difficult to prevent due to chromosomal, menopausal, and hereditary factors; But you can improve bone strength, density by making lifestyle changes. Osteoporosis, like diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease, is a costly and distressing disease and it is important to treat it in its early stages.”

Precaution for Osteoporosis

· Smoking and drinking are harmful to bones, so both should be avoided.

· Excessive consumption of coffee has adverse effects on bones

· Vitamin D tablets and injections should be used as per doctor’s advice.

· Include calcium and protein rich foods in the diet.

· Spend at least 15 to 20 minutes in the sun every day.

· Exercise or play for at least 45 minutes every day.