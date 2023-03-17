One Point One Solutions bags Innovative CIO Award 2023

Mumbai, March 17, 2023: Samit Chakravarty, Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO) of One Point One Solution, a leader in Business Process Management (BPM) services has bagged the Top 100 CIO Award at the 8th Innovative CIO Awards & Symposium 2023 held recently in New Delhi.

The CIO Awards recognize talented and innovative IT leaders, who have turned the table to all hindrances, and who have incorporated a paradigm shift enabling multi-fold business growth with the help of creative and innovative IT thoughts.

Samit Chakravarty’s propensity for innovation has brought various technical developments to life. He manages the company’s systems-related requirements including the work network, the customized CRM, and the in-house dialler. In addition, he has taken up the virtualization of all company assets to provide consistent and scalable software services delivery, business intelligence, and security systems. Samit is a BSc graduate from Mumbai and a GNIIT-ian. His experience is spread across Telecom Networking, Switching, Routing & CRM Development.

On being recognized among the Top 100 CIOs, Samit Chakravarty, CTIO, of One Point One Solution said, “The pressure on CIOs to complete projects with limited resources and within the allotted time is immense in order to help organizations achieve their desired business development goals.”

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, “We are happy to congratulate Samit on his relentless and sincere services to the organization. Innovation is the only way that can pave a successful story. This award is a prized acknowledgment of our skills, leadership, vision, inspiration, and dedication to the industry’s betterment.”