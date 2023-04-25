One Point One Solutions raises up to Rs. 12.15 crore via preferential issue

Mumbai, April 25, 2023: Board of directors of One Point One Solution, a leading provider of Business Process Management (BPM) solutions has approved issue of 73,78,911 equity shares at Rs. 16.47 per share amounting to Rs. 12.15 crore. Out of which 6,00,000 shares wold be issued to promoter and remaining 67,78,911 to a group of investors who are non-promoters.

The company has also set up wholly-owned subsidiary company in the United States of America (USA) named as “ONE POINT ONE USA INC.” in the state of Delaware of USA with an initial investment of $ 5,00,000.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, “We are delighted to announce successful closing of preferential issue of up to Rs. 12.15 crore from promoters and investors. This is a reiteration of investor confidence in our company. We would utilize the proceeds from the preferential issue to fund long-term capital requirement of the company including investment in the overseas subsidiary to expand the business.

One Point One USA Inc. is incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary of One Point One Solutions Ltd. for business development of parent company’s products and services in North America market. We will look at Australia as another major international destination for our business expansion besides expanding in UAE and USA.”