One Point One Solutions sees labour help desk a solution for migrant workers

Supreme Court has directed State Governments to set up labour help desk for migrant workers

Mumbai, July 01, 2022: One Point One Solutions, a leading player in Business Process Management (BPM), sees labour help desk as a solution for migrant workers welfare. The labour help desk is a direct response to the Supreme Court judgment which directs the State Governments to effectively engage with migrant workers who have shifted to their natives post-pandemic crises and facilitate end-to-end support and guidance to the migrant labourers. The Supreme Court has delivered a judgment in its suo moto petition regarding the “Problems and Miseries of Migrant Labourers” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court order has necessitated the requirement of an external agency like us for identifying & appointing an established Call Centre partner offering services like outbound services (Voice and Non-voice), inbound services, SMS, WhatsApp and IVR Self Service.

We will be running various customised campaigns based on the eligibility and availability of the schemes as mentioned in the judgment of Supreme Court of India (Problems and Miseries of Migrant Labourers) and the following medium of communication can be established for effective implementation of laid down directives.

Under outbound calling, calls will be made to migrants and explain various schemes available and in inbound calls related to schemes will be answered.

Under SMS broadcasts, bulk messaging will be initiated on the entire base informing the help desk number (1800) to migrants and under IVR self-service, customisable solutions can be provided for capturing interest/willingness to shift by migrant labours with scheme related basic communication.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, “The Supreme Court order stands up for the rights of the migrant workers who had suffered during the Covid-19.

It’s a progressive step towards their welfare and overall functioning of the industry. The help desk is expected to get all migrant workers registered so that effective implementation of welfare schemes can be achieved by respective State Governments and the eligible people will get benefited out of these schemes.”