One Point One Solutions Strengthens Senior Management Team

Mumbai, October 06, 2022: One Point One Solutions, a leader in Business Process Management (BPM) services has bolstered its senior management team with the appointment of Rajiv Desai as Global Delivery Head – BFSI from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Ashwini Kumar Rao as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) from Sutherland Global Services to unleash the next phase of growth.

Rajiv Desai joins TCS who is a very knowledgeable professional with over 15+ years of experience in Customer Experience Management. He has also run operations across Banking & Financial Services domain.

Ashwini Kumar Rao joins from Sutherland Global Services (BPT/IT industry), where he served for six years as National Head – Campus and Head HR (North and West) covering four regions namely – Mumbai, Pune, Bhopal & Bangalore, with over 6000 + employees. He is a passionate people leader having over 24+ years of experience in Human Resources, CLCM (Customer Life Cycle Management), Sales & Distribution, Channel Management, Organized Retail Store Operations, Customer Support, Call Centre Operations, and Services Marketing. He has worked in a spectrum of industries like Organized Retail Industry, Telecom, and FMCG besides IT/ITES.

Akshay Chhabra, Managing Director, One Point One Solutions said, “At One Point One, we pride ourselves on always delivering beyond our client’s expectations. This requires foresight, intense planning and a laser-like focus on achieving delivery targets. As our new Global Delivery Head – BFSI, Rajiv Desai will be leading the charge in ensuring that our delivery standards continue to improve globally. While Chief Human Resources Officer Ashwini Kumar Rao will play a pivotal role in shaping the wonderful culture and nurture leaders for taking up challenges to grow the organization.”