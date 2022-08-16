One Source wins corporate communication mandate for Blowhorn

National,16.08.2022: Integrated marketing business impact consultancy, One Source today announced its partnership with Blowhorn, India’s largest logistics service provider. The remit will involve reputation management counsel across stakeholders, the mandate will cover all the communication related needs of Blowhorn across earned media channels.

Founded in 2014 by Mithun Srivatsa, Blowhorn is bridging the logistical lacunae of week-long delivery timelines between brands and customers by providing transportation, warehousing, and fully integrated technology solutions. It manages the end-to-end supply chain journey at lightning speed across 160+ cities. Today, Blowhorn fulfills doorstep delivery for more than 2,50,000 orders every single day, across India.

Speaking of the partnership, Mithun Srivatsa, Co-founder and CEO, Blowhorn opined, “At Blowhorn, we were looking at a delivery-focused partner, not a deliverable-focused partner. Essentially, a consulting firm focusing on business results as they create a multiplier effect of all our communication needs on the relevant channels to reach our target audience. We believe that One Source team will help us create stronger engagement with our stakeholders”.

To this, added Kishor Barua, Head – Corporate Communication, One Source, “Over the last four years, we have worked on compounding value for our clientele, measurably. More than 80% of our client base consists of partners who reached out via existing clientele. As one of the foremost tech-focused marketing consultancies in India, we know Blowhorn is the future of logistics. In fact, let me be honest – it is the present. That is the reality, we have partnered to tell”.

One Source has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru which service Indian and global market leaders across BFSI, fintech, edtech, construction, manufacturing, packaging, business consulting, ICT, food tech, and more. In the last year, the firm has doubled their client base and revenues across Branding & Films, Content Marketing, Digital Marketing, and Corporate Communication. Over the last four years, the consultancy has seen consistent 100+% growth across partners and people, beating average industry appraisals along the way, at 27% YoY. This year, One Source gave average appraisals of 30+%, beating the industry peer average of ~15%.